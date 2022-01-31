When we made an offer on our A-frame up the Frying Pan in 2012, the realtor almost fell over. This funky little house had been on the market for five years with no takers.
As soon as we walked in, huge smiles spread across our faces like butter melting on warm toast. In our minds (and on our humble budget), this house was too good to be true. It had views! It had character! It had land, privacy and more space than we knew what to do with. Who cared if the house had an odd layout with a spiral staircase so narrow and precarious it looked more like a funhouse ladder? So what if the lower level wasn’t even connected to the rest of the house?
“We’ll take it!” I practically shrieked as I jumped up and down with spittle coming out the sides of my mouth as I neglected to employ even the most basic negotiating skills. The second I walked into this triangular house — that was literally as outside the box as you can get — I knew right away: This was our home.
It was my brother who pointed out we could rent the lower level of our home on Airbnb. Dan had been hosting short-term vacation rentals on Airbnb in Costa Rica and was generating a nice little income.
He helped me post our listing and just like that, we were hosts. Little did I know how much this business would sustain us over the next decade, covering the cost of our mortgage and then some.
I know short-term rentals and sites like Airbnb in particular are a hot-button topic in Aspen. And the oxymoron of so-called “affordable housing” is a quagmire of problems so complex, intricate and heated that it has led to civic paralysis as the private and public sectors wage a seemingly futile battle. What else do you expect in a town where the average listing price of a single-family home is $12 million and the real estate market is a multi-billion dollar industry? Fair or not, at the end of the day, we live in a corporate economy, not a democracy.
What I find interesting is the outrage about short-term rentals. We live in a resort area where vacation rentals were around long before sites like Airbnb came into existence, when property management companies took the lion’s share of the profit. Online booking sites have made it possible for homeowners to manage the business of renting their properties on their own — for 3% instead of 50.
I do think Airbnb has been vilified in public discourse, as if this site is solely responsible for taking away affordable housing options and feeding the greed of every monster from out of state who has no investment in our community other than a financial one.
Well guess what? We are proud Airbnb superhosts. After 10 years and hundreds of guests, we have never (knock on wood) had a bad experience. People are respectful of our home and our rules. Short-term renters come and go and leave almost no trace of having been there, making far less impact on our property than a long-term renter.
I love hosting because I truly enjoy sharing our magical area with people who might otherwise not even know that the Fryingpan Valley exists. I love giving them insider recommendations and suggestions that only a local can. I love allowing dogs, so people like us can enjoy a vacation without having to worry about leaving our pets. I also love providing lodging for a reasonable rate now that even Basalt’s hotels can go for $300/night. It’s especially gratifying when our guests leave us a positive review, the cornerstone to our success (positive reviews earn hosts a slew of privileges, including yearly travel bonuses).
What I love even more is using Airbnb when I travel. I enjoy being a part of the global community of hosts who understand what it means to open your home to visitors. As a traveler, I also appreciate the experience of staying in a residential area and having access to restaurants, cafes and activities that are favored by locals. It truly is the best way to get to know a place in a short amount of time, to take the guesswork out of gleaning its character, culture and flavor.
While we may not be opening our property up to a hard-working local in need of long-term affordable housing, Airbnb is what allows us humble local working folk to be able to afford our own housing. I’m just glad we live in rural Eagle County and in a neighborhood without an HOA where we are free to do what we please with our own property. Isn’t that what homeownership is all about?
Ali Margo is a local freelance writer, Airbnb superhost, and shoe fetishist who lives up the Fryingpan with her Minnesotan husband who enjoys taking joy rides around the neighborhood on his snowmobile. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.