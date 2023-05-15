“You should try it,” my friend Gina said, “it will make you thinner and leaner.”
“I don’t want to be any thinner or leaner,” I said, lying through my teeth and not doing a very good job of hiding how defensive I felt. I knew Gina wasn’t necessarily talking about me specifically, but people who take Ozempic in general.
“If I want to lose weight, I’ll just do it the old-fashioned way, with diet and exercise,” I said.
Ozempic is the latest and greatest get-thin-and-fast magic pill, only it’s not a pill but a weekly injection. Gina had been taking it for a few months and lost 20 pounds. Like me, Gina is in her 50s and struggles with her weight despite eating healthy and staying active. Ozempic is effective, especially for people like me who have barriers to weight loss that are beyond my control: stuff like hormones and genetics and a metabolism that’s like a river of molasses.
I admit Ozempic sounds great on paper — a simple way to circumvent those biological and genetic challenges that won’t bend no matter how steely my will. The idea of losing 20 pounds would return me to the fabulousness I enjoyed briefly in my early 30s living the single-girl lifestyle in Aspen on a diet of vodka, cigarettes and coffee. Twenty pounds down would land me in a size 2 and at a weight that would be considered petite instead of muscular. It would give me more defined cheekbones, thinner arms and thighs, delicate shoulders and hollows beneath my collar bones. It would put me at a weight I might deem more appropriate for my 5-foot frame so I could be described as “tiny” instead of “curvy.” Maybe I would no longer receive my least favorite compliment, “you’re so strong,” which I’ve always interpreted as a nice way of saying thick as a brick.
Still, the idea of injections was an immediate turnoff, especially after having endured the countless needles required to go through IVF. I had stuck myself more times than a pin cushion, and with drugs of which the long-term effects are not really known. I felt a twinge of judgment at the idea of sticking myself with an insulin drug for nothing more than your own vanity, only to recall all the needles I’ve welcomed into my face for that very reason, and told myself to shut up already.
Which brings me to my next point, as in the price point. It turns out thinness without dieting comes with a four-figure price tag, at around $1,000 per month. Per month! That sounds more like a mortgage payment to me, which should tell you everything you need to know about my tax bracket. It’s true I’ve spent close to that amount on filler, but that lasts for an entire year. This also begs the question, if you go off Ozempic, do you gain the weight back? Or are you committed to an annual $12,000 ticket to Skinny Town?
Then there’s the fact that this is a drug that was developed for people who suffer from diabetes and the newfound discovery of Ozempic’s efficacy for weight loss has resulted in a shortage of the drug for people who need it not to look good, but to survive. I also learned about what’s become known as “Ozempic Face,” a side effect caused by sudden weight loss that ages the face and gives it a saggy, wrinkly appearance, which would be extremely counterproductive. I’m afraid eternal youth trumps the battle of the bulge at this stage of my life. In fact, I would even argue that a little fat has served me well in the aging process. Thicker skin, as they say.
Finally, the mere existence of Ozempic has the henhouse aflutter, especially in the celebrity tabloids, all this chirping about whose recent transformation is because of the stuff and not countless hours put in at the gym. Instead of finally getting all those admirers you must have imagined when you invested so much to become thin, you get to be judged for being a self-absorbed jerk with enough money in the bank to have cheated your way into those proverbial skinny jeans.
Triggered by Gina’s comment, I decide to prove my point, that I can lose weight the old-fashioned way, and take it on like an Olympic event or a full-time job. I eat baby carrots and pumpkin seeds and bowls and bowls of raw spinach. I lose eight pounds but know it won’t stay off. Eventually I’ll want food that tastes good or to spend my time doing something besides walking up steep mountainsides in the hot sun and doing chaturangas until my elbows shake.
To each their own, and it’s true that weight loss does have health benefits. But after serious consideration, I’d rather not inject myself with a drug intended for a person with a serious disease or have to pay the big bucks for it. When it comes to Ozempic, you can stick it — I’d rather take a hike.
Ali Margo would like to thank Shelley Gill Meisier for her suggestion on this week’s column topic. Email your ideas, thoughts, and more to alisonmargo@gmail.com.