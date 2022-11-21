After hours of doing the Snowmass shuffle, we finally met up with our neighbors for the last run of the day. We have all been there, texting incessantly as we try to hook up, only to miss each other by mere minutes as we crisscross the mountain from one lift to another.
That’s the nature of a big ski area like Snowmass, but what we weren’t expecting was to see enough terrain open that we’d run into that problem on Nov. 19. Levi got to ski with his three buddies who live next door, kids close in age that I hope he’ll get to grow up with for many years to come.
As I watched them go hurtling down the mountain, the sound of their squeals and giggles echoing through the cold mountain air in the shadows of late afternoon, I could feel my heart swell like something delicious and sweet as it rises in the oven.
What a gift, to grow up here in these mountains, I thought as I chased my 6-year-old down the expanse of Snowmass’ endless intermediate runs. My own legs were burning as I wondered if he might want to stop soon, amazed that this opportunity never materialized as we skied nonstop all afternoon. But what really made my spirit soar was to see how fearless he became once he hooked up with some friends. His focus abruptly shifted from following his dad making pretty turns down the hill to no-holds-barred fun, the kind of true joy that can only be experienced within the reckless abandon of childhood.
I have such vivid memories of skiing myself at that age. I’d be at some ski school wherever my parents chose to vacation that year, set free with a gaggle of kids and an always-cool ski instructor to explore what felt to my young mind like a whole new planet. We would sing on the chairlifts at the tops of our lungs, belting out the lyrics to silly songs like “Miss Lucy had a Steamboat” and laughing hysterically whenever we’d crash, screaming “wipeout” like it was a battle cry.
I remember my first pair of skis: Rossignol Smash J’s that were white with salmon-pink graphics. The following year, I graduated to 150s: Kneissels that when you put the skis together formed a big blue star on the tips. (The fact that I now ski a 156 makes that fact a little alarming, since I was only 8 years old at the time, but that’s how skis were back then.)
I often feel like Levi is growing up much too fast, like 6 going on 16, his limbs impossibly long as if they had somehow been pulled on a stretching rack overnight. But when I see him fly down the mountain, so small against the wide-open slopes of Snowmass, he looks so tiny — the center point of a dizzying kaleidoscope of valley, mountains and sky.
Ryan took a photo of the four kids together, all goggles and helmets and Gumby limbs. As I watched them scoot closer together, their mouths full of sharp little puppy teeth, I could feel the weight of this precious moment and wished it could last forever. As I watch Levi’s world on snow expand with every year, unfolding like the petals of a giant white flower and holding him in some kind of inexplicable grace, levity bubbles up inside of me like stars percolating in the night sky.
I’ve got to hand it to SkiCo for getting so much terrain open so early this year. Whatever misconceptions people may have about Aspen being a pretentious place that caters to the upper crust have no idea about the dedication this company has shown to its local community. In 2020, when Polis shut our ski resorts down, SkiCo not only allowed uphilling but continued to maintain the slopes to make it safe for us to stay sane. From their commitment to sustainability and investing in affordable housing for its employees to actionable social consciousness, I am so grateful that I get to live here and not a resort that only cares about bottom-line profit.
This weekend was for the locals. It was a time for us to be able to come out with our families, get the dust off our gear and from our joints, and to celebrate what it is we love so much about living here. For those precious few hours, as we feel the on our faces and the pull of gravity beneath our feet, we can leave our problems behind. I have a feeling it won’t be long until my little skier leaves me behind, too.
Ali Margo is loving her Strafe one-piece. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.