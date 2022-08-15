Bentley flops around on stage, lying on her belly with her arms and legs waving around and barking like a seal, her face painted gray with a black nose and whiskers.
“That was Bentley, pretending to be a seal. Next up is Juniper singing “Girl on Fire,” the little girl boss with the clipboard says.
For over an hour, we sit in the grass at Lions Park stage in downtown Basalt to watch the Camp Chip-a-Tooth talent show, where local elementary school kids belt out their favorite song in an off-pitch screech, jump rope, do gymnastics, tap dance, or just sort of flop around doing what they interpret as a talent. We sit on the grass with the other parents, exchanging bemused glances and rolling our eyes when they cue up “Girl on Fire” for the 20th time.
The kids get to do whatever they want, clearly without any pressure or rehearsals. This is exactly what I love about Camp Chip-a-Tooth. Founded over 20 years ago by the one and only Deb Morrison, who also happens to be my neighbor and friend, CCAT is a day camp of the old-school variety. It’s about fun and age-appropriate activities in the simple, classic sense. There are swim lessons and bike rodeo, arts and crafts and afternoon movies. There’s nothing high-brow or hyper driven about mask making or dodgeball.
Your kid isn’t going to learn a second language or get that much closer to finishing their AP classes before the ninth grade. They’re not going to jump that gap on their mountain bike or master a 1080-rodeo flip into the bag. They’re not going to get a jump start on their soccer skills or get tutoring in math or pave their way to the Olympics.
They will learn some basic table manners during etiquette week. They will walk and use public transportation, hopping on the RFTA bus for gymnastics in Aspen or to rock climb at the Monkey House in Carbondale. They will visit the fire station across the street and play in the fountain at Willits. They will splash in the river and have water-balloon fights and fashion shows.
What really makes it special are the people. Deb has been at the helm since the early days, greeting campers every day in her signature denim dress and tan sneakers, barking hellos in that unmistakable deep, raspy voice that can be heard from 100 yards away. It’s not uncommon for several of the parents at dropoff to be former campers themselves.
Deb is also known for bestowing unshakable nicknames for all her camp kids. She calls Levi “Mr. A-Levi” because he called her “Miss A-Deb” his first year at camp when he was 5 years old and combined it with Ms. Adele, the director of the preschool he attended next door.
CCAT has no website. The registration process involved Deb asking me, “Is Levi coming to camp this summer?” and me responding, “Yup.”
Deb still uses the photocopy machine for things like credit card authorization forms, sign-in sheets (attached to a clipboard of course) and permission slips. A month at CCAT costs less than a week at select camps upvalley, and the hours (flexible dropoff and pickup between 8-ish and 5:30) accommodate working parents.
The biggest testament to the camp is the staff, many of whom have been with Deb for years, including her daughter, Dakota. These aren’t gangly, pimply teenagers whose parents made them find work for the summer. These are solid, experienced adults who truly love working with kids.
Better yet, these counselors make a difference in our kids’ lives in their role as guides and influencers who have more freedom to engage and to have an impact in ways their teachers can’t. Levi only had to be banned from the foosball table once (OK, three times) to learn his lesson about playing too rough, an issue that plagued him throughout the entire school year. By the end of the summer, he took pride in each and every day he made it through without a “sit-out.” It seems he learned his lessons the old-fashioned way—by losing a privilege or two.
Levi finally got his turn on stage to perform “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, a song he has made me listen to at least 1,000 times, his face flushed red with heat and young jangled nerves, his blue eyes alight. I stood in front of the stage, dancing and cheering and waving my arms about like a crazy person, mouthing the words along with him as if he were a bonafide rock star and not a half-frozen 6 year old mumbling the parts of the song he didn’t know. His eyes were locked on mine as if he were still tethered to me in the womb. I was his lifeline. He is my life.
As summer comes to an abrupt close, I am already nostalgic for these summers of Levi’s early childhood, when the living was easy and summer camp is a place where every child can feel like a star.
Ali Margo is on a mother/son adventure in SoCal. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com