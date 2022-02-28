“Just focus on what’s happening within the four corners of your mat,” my yoga instructor says in her yoga-instructor accent, speaking in a low, slow, syrupy tone with an extra pause here and there for emphasis. “This is your sacred space.”
I assume, like everyone else in the room, that the teacher is speaking directly to me.
She’s calling me out, obvi, because I can’t stop sneaking glances at the girl next to me. She’s barely 5 feet tall and so petite that her little yoga shorts are loose around the waist and skin so young it sparkles.
She’s also insanely flexible and strong. When we do our handstands, she holds hers twice as long as I do, her legs in a full split, with one foot mere inches from the ground and the other leg almost completely vertical, her abs undulating with the effort like the gills of a mystical underwater sea creature.
I know I shouldn’t compare myself to others and blah blah blah, especially because we are focusing on self-love this month at our studio and because this girl is probably half my age. The truth is, we all do it. That’s why we have to go to a yoga studio where they teach us to practice self-love and where we dedicate an entire month to exploring the concept. Self-love is not something that comes naturally to most women. No matter how beautiful a woman is, I guarantee she is just as hard on herself as you are. She’s just as focused on her flaws, not seeing herself the way others do but wanting to change those things about herself she doesn’t like — even if no one else knows what that is but her.
I don’t know why that is. Maybe it’s because we’re expected to live up to a standard of beauty perpetuated by a Kardashian-manufactured ideal that’s not obtainable without plastic surgery.
Meanwhile, every day last week, I somehow ended up practicing next to the human Tinkerbell. Her name is Sammy Altenau, a professional dancer who is one of the founders of DanceAspen, a nonprofit that was created to continue the tradition of world-class contemporary dance in Aspen after Aspen Santa Fe Ballet folded because of COVID in 2020. OK, so I Google-stalked her a little after class, typing in combos like “Sammy dancer Aspen” and “living Tinkerbell Basalt yoga” and “dance lessons after 50.”
Now that I had confirmed she was indeed half my age and a professional dancer, who has performed on big stages all over the country, including at Radio City Music Hall for America’s Got Talent, I knew better than to compare myself to her.
Instead, I decided to feed off her energy, grace, strength and style. Even if she could touch her feet to her head in a chin stand while I was trying to ignore the sweat stains showing through my pink leggings — the most unfortunate places — I could focus on moving with more focus and intention. Even if her waist measurement is probably half of mine, I can be inspired by the hard work she puts into training every single day.
I can’t even imagine the added pressure of having to perform on stage, or the rigors and demands she must face to be good enough, to maintain standards for strength, precision and fitness that are required for her to be able to do her job. She’s performing this weekend in “ELEVATED,” an all-female choreographed show March 4-5 at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. How many hours does she spend looking in the mirror before a show, and what does she see when she looks at herself?
I thought about Sammy as I dragged myself into the studio every day to complete the February challenge of doing 28 classes in 28 days. Even if my only stage is the four corners of my mat, my so-called sacred space, I still have to perform for the toughest audience of all: myself.
One day when I was feeling especially strong, I went for a scorpion forearm stand, knowing my feet wouldn’t touch my head, but allowing my body to relax into the pose rather than fight for every centimeter.
“Wow, Ali! Your feet were closer to your head then they’ve ever been,” my longtime teacher Emily said in front of the whole audience (er, I mean class). “You must be feeding off Sammy.”
And that’s when it hit me. This thing called self-love? It’s not about ego, or pride or even confidence, but finding ease, comfort and joy in being exactly who you are.
