The day before Levi’s last day of kindergarten at Basalt Elementary School, we got a message from the school principal informing us parents were no longer invited to attend the traditional field day festivities. “After a consultation with the Basalt Police Department we have decided to keep our all-school assembly limited to BES students and invite our families to view via Facebook live.”
I rolled my eyes — weren’t we done with COVID already?
It took me a minute to realize these precautions were because of the school shooting in Uvalde. My son’s first year of school would conclude with the American flag flying at half-mast to commemorate the senseless slaughter of 19 children.
My next thought was, “I mean, come on. That would never happen in tiny little Basalt.”
Tiny little Basalt, which is located in a county where the suicide rate is five times the national average and the largest mental health provider is currently so embroiled in scandal no one has any faith in the organizations’ ability to provide good care? Tiny little Basalt where there just happens to be a gun shop less than 500 yards from the school, where the pop-pop-pop of guns at the town’s firing range often echoes across the valley floor?
I live up the Fryingpan, where gunshots are background noise, an integral part of life in rural Colorado where ranchers shoot beer cans for target practice or fire a few rounds to scare the coyotes and other predators from the horses and goats.
My husband owns a rifle. It’s stored in a case and buried somewhere in our storage shed. It comes out once a year during hunting season. Ryan has harvested an animal or two, bringing home enough meat to feed our family for an entire year.
My personal experience with guns is limited to once attending ladies’ night at the firing range in Steamboat, something to do before going out for drinks. We sat through a brief safety class, and were then set loose to shoot targets with a bunch of girly-looking pistols.
“Do you guys have a Glock by any chance?” I asked, because my brother owned one and had stored it at my parent’s house since he left the country, and it occurred to me that none of us had a clue about how to use it.
“Hell yeah we do, you want to shoot it?!” said a barrel-chested bearded guy who is exactly the guy you picture when you imagine the guy who teaches gun-safety classes.
The gun was smaller and lighter than I imagined it would be, but when I shot it, the recoil was so powerful it knocked me off my feet, the gun now waving in the air over my head. The bearded man tackled me to the ground as he tried to safely wrestle the thing from my clutches screaming, “We’ve got a live one here!”
My arm was sore for a week and gone was any desire to ever shoot a gun again — not to mention, what the hell did my brother need this thing for in the first place?
Firing a gun was one of the most counterintuitive experiences of my life. I felt an almost visceral rejection of holding in my hands an object specifically designed for killing, overruled by my instincts to give life, not take it away.
I’m not buying the whole, “It’s not guns who kill people, it’s people who kill people” argument. What are guns for, exactly? What are they designed to do? If your answer is you need it for protection, I guess I understand why you feel unsafe — you live in a county where any yahoo can go out and get a gun.
The reality is a school shooting can happen anywhere in the United States at any time because gun rights are apparently more important to us than the safety of our children. No one wants to take away your precious guns — we just want some of the same regulations applied to other aspects of civilized society such as buying beer, driving a car and voting. What doesn’t make sense is locking down our schools with prison-level security and arming our teachers. My own little experiment at the shooting range is an example of what that would probably look like. Land of the free? What a disgrace.
It’s unfathomable that we’ve come to a point in American politics where the National Rifle Association owns our lawmakers. You would think the senseless deaths of victims of mass shootings across the country might squeeze an ounce of empathy from their stone-cold hearts.
As a mother it seems pretty simple: If a child can’t handle a toy, you take that toy away. Otherwise, we are all going to shoot ourselves in the foot.
