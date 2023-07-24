“Now that you’re having a baby, I know you won’t be there for me,” Mazy said in her rich-girl accent, that nondescript but vaguely British sounding way wealthy people speak after attending boarding school in Switzerland and spending time abroad. “I just don’t see us being friends moving forward, at least not the way we were before.”
Stunned by her honesty, I took a large sip of my beer and sighed. “I guess that’s true,” I replied with a shrug, even though it did sting more than a little.
The truth is, when I was childless and single like Mazy, I felt the same way. My friends would share those two dreadful words — “I’m pregnant” — and I’d often burst into tears, feigning joy but knowing the rift between us would grow as I’d now have to tolerate abhorrent topics like breast pumps, nap times and the contents of her child’s diaper.
Adult friendships can be difficult, complicated by things like marriage, kids, politics, life experiences and geography, which can create a rift where there had always been an easy connection before.
Our lives get smaller as we get older, our inner circles shrinking like the waist of those skinny jeans, the ones you bought after you got sick in Mexico that one time.
You no longer have that kind of languid time that allows for hour-long phone calls or lingering over drinks bonding about bad relationships, now limited to surreptitious text messages that read like a note you might have passed in in high school. “Can you talk? Is now a good time?”
Kids are for sure the beginning of the end, but another chasm that can split open like a fault line after an earthquake are the friends who have completely different ideas about how to parent than you do. In the age of helicopter parenting, Ryan and I often joke we are “hot-air balloon parents,” floating around somewhere in the sky where we can at least still see our kid, even if he is just a speck. This doesn’t always go over so well with the Waldorf/Montessori set.
The worst is when you don’t like your friend’s kid, though it’s true I have been on the wrong end of this scenario, like that time Levi gut punched my friend’s daughter when he was 2. It’s also true I’m on a first-name basis with the principal at Basalt Elementary and often answer his calls with “what did he do?” instead of just saying hello. I can only imagine what the other mothers say behind my back, whispering in cut tones about YouTube and screen time and how I double park at school drop off. Whatever. That’s kind of my point.
Marriage also can put a damper on a friendship, though I always say the sign of a good, healthy relationship is when you gain a friend instead of losing one. While that theory works on paper, it doesn’t always translate to real life. We might love and adore our friend’s spouses, but deep down we resent the heck out them for taking our friend away. I know Ryan’s friends feel that way more than mine do, which just goes to show you who was the popular one in high school.
Politics is the fastest way to a friend breakup, though I have really tried my hardest to push through this one simply because I am not very political and am determined not to let a bunch of old white male blowhards come between me and an old friend. Still, it’s sometimes hard to get past being on opposing teams when the team you choose pretty much says everything about your values. I try to overcome this by reminding myself of how much we have in common and all the reasons we love each other in the first place, but once you know it, you can’t unknow it.
Finally, life experiences and economic standing have a way of changing people in a way that might make it harder to relate, whether that’s surviving serious illness or marrying into money. Maybe you’re envious of your friend’s social media posts as she gallivants around Europe or shows off her new kitchen renovation while you’re still living with the subfloor that was supposed to be temporary when you ripped out the carpet and painted it 10 years ago. Maybe your friend doesn’t want to hear you constantly complain about your weight when her husband is still recovering from chemo and doesn’t want to eat.
Ideally a shared history can cut through these things, but sometimes it only makes it worse, magnifying all that has changed since you were close way back when. My litmus test for a true friend is someone who you can pick up with right where you left off, as if no time has passed. They accept you and love you for who you are and where you are in your life — even if it isn’t as fun for them.