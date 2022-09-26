“This is not my usual jam, but here we are,” my friend Carrie said, her eyes hidden behind oversized Chanel sunglasses as we sat on the lawn at The Arts Campus at Willits, watching a free puppet show for the kids.
Like most of my friends, Carrie is eccentric, a more mature iteration of the wild woman she was when we all lived up in Aspen in our 30s. Though the party girl she once was still lies close to the surface, she runs a very successful business and is a single mom, with two young children. Though as we sat on the perfectly manicured lawn outside of The Arts Campus at Willits, the midvalley’s relatively new and ultra-modern performing arts and community space, we shared a “how did I get here” moment. This was a far cry from making it to last call still in our ski boots.
This beautiful space, with its new café patio overlooking Basalt’s foothills, is perfectly situated so the suburban jungle that surrounds it is out of sight and out of mind. As the kids laughed at the puppeteer, their giggles filling the cloudless deep blue sky, it felt surreal, more like a movie set than real life. Parents lined the perimeter, surreptitiously killing time on their phones, looking up at 5-minute intervals to make sure they still had a sight line on their child who was most likely blond and still dressed in soccer clothes from the morning youth league games at Crown Mountain Park.
“I can take the dog home,” Ryan said just as I was about to say the same thing, both of us looking for an out since we had come in separate cars. We’d already been out and about since early that morning, my hair still wet with sweat from morning yoga and shoved into a baseball cap. As the day wore on and the temps rose by 10 degrees an hour, I began to sweat in my long pants. I sought out whatever sliver of shade I could find after a skin cancer screening last week required a biopsy on my outer thigh for a suspicious-looking mole, the fresh wound itchy under the synthetic material of my joggers.
I guess we were all thinking the same thing, Carrie, Ryan and I: that a free outdoor puppet show felt a little bougie, though I’m not sure what we thought would be a more appropriate alternative for a fall Saturday afternoon with our 6 year old. Last weekend we managed to drag him on a 4-mile hike in Marble, and the effort it took to distract/assuage/convince him to keep going took a lot more endurance than putting one foot in front of the other.
The kids loved the show, giggling and participating with unabashed enthusiasm and the day stretched out before us like the infinite cloudless blue sky, demanding nothing more than to appreciate our company and surroundings. Maybe that was our problem, not knowing exactly how to handle idle time and feeling a little guilty about it. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that the idea of a “multi-sport day” satisfied that compulsive drive to use as many daylight hours as possible toward my fitness goals. Post child, weekends are for family, for uninterrupted time without school or work for the three of us to spend together.
We whittle the afternoon away and chat with the other parents as Levi runs around with his schoolmates. It is amazing to have seen TACAW come to life, buzzing with an entire afternoon of free programming (Songs on the Lawn, a free Sunday live music series, is to follow). Between the food, the sunshine and the modern building with its mixed exterior façade glinting in the sun, it truly does look like a campus, alive with the performative and cultural programming it promised. A vision that has come to life.
More and more the midvalley seems to come to life, too. I remember when Basalt was nothing more than a place for Aspen’s workforce to find cheaper rent, an almost laughable thought now. I guess I’m lucky enough to have left Aspen and the ski bum life 10 years ago, when the midvalley was still affordable, and to have witnessed its growth. Even though we are a bit more spread out from Basalt to Carbondale and into the rural nooks that seem to maintain the purity of mountain living, that small-town feeling still resides. Even within the more modern, steely context of Willits, on this sunny Sunday in early fall, as we gather on the green with our children among us, it truly feels like home.
Ali Margo is thinking about cutting her bangs. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.