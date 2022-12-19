“You kind of look like an electrician,” my dad said when he first saw me in my new Strafe one-piece ski outfit.
“That is so not the look I’m going for,” I whined, pointing out that most electricians don’t wear pale pink. He shrugged, rolled his eyes and walked away, likely knowing from experience that this conversation wasn’t going to end well for him.
“Well, I think she looks just adorable,” my mom said, also knowing she would be the one to have to console me later.
It turns out Dad was wrong. Not only do I get tons of compliments when I wear my one piece, but it’s also comfortable and functional. I can fit as many layers as I want underneath, and the thing has enough pockets to rival carry-on luggage. I’ll admit, it does look a tiny bit like coveralls (so I do see where my dad is coming from) and might not be as sexy as the skintight variety from Cordova, but it’s the perfect snowboarder style for me.
One-piece ski suits are one of several trends I’m excited about this year, and 2023 is looking promising: Gut-strangling skinny jeans that cut off circulation to the brain seem to be fading and fashions that actually work for someone like me — who is vertically challenged — are finally in. Bring on the crop tops and jackets (great for short torsos and the look elongates the legs) and love me those platform ankle boots we’re seeing everywhere. Like I always say, why kill yourself trying to lose those last 5 pounds when you can just gain 5 inches with a decent pair of shoes?
As a petite (read: freakishly short) woman, I could not be happier about the trend of cropped jeans with frayed hems. Frayed hems in general are great because it means I can hack away at them myself with scissors if need be and forgo the headache and cost of bringing them to a seamstress. But now that jeans are cropped, they fit me just right — even if they don’t fit like they’re supposed to.
Same goes for the generous boyfriend cut, which is supposed to be super baggy but fits me like a glove.
I was at one of my favorite local boutiques trying some on just the other day, and as I’m checking myself in the mirror, the saleslady sneaks up behind me and goes, “Oh those are supposed to be baggy but they’re actually super flattering on you.” I’m tugging at them a bit and thinking about how they pinch just a little in the waist and suck my stomach in as she goes on, “I tried them on the other day, and I was just swimming in them! I mean, it looked like I had no butt, and they came up to my knees. But your butt looks amazing and the length is just perfect!”
I resisted the urge to grab her by the shoulders and shake her like a bobblehead until her skull rolled off her stick-like body. Instead, I smiled generously at my size 2 friend who was half my age and said, “I think so too! I’ll take them.”
Another trend I’m loving is winter white. I have started to accrue several white pieces and accessories now that this ultra-feminine color has allowed me to live out all my ski-bunny fantasies. It’s a little more sophisticated and grown up than pink, which has been my default color since I first donned my crown way back when. And, bonus: It doesn’t show my pug’s hair. Even if I don’t feel as pure as the driven snow, I can look like it — at least until I lean against the side of my dirty car.
Which brings me back to the one-piece ski suit. When your waist is bigger than your inseam (I’m pretty sure that means that I’m technically round) and you’re shorter than a fifth grader, chances are you’re going to look more like a middle-aged scuba diver than a hot ski bunny in these things. That said, my pale pink Strafe Flight Suit is baggy, comfy and functional, even if I did have to spend $100 to have Sarah from Mountain Sewing hem it by like 4 inches. I also had her sew on the fur trim I’d taken off an old Bogner jacket just to give it a little feminine flair and my own personal twist. Now it’s perfect. Who cares if Dad thinks I look like an electrician? True style isn’t about following trends but making them your own. When it comes to nailing this year’s trends, it’s on. Bring it, 2023. I’m ready to flip the switch.
Find Ali Margo shredding week-old pow in the trees on West Buttermilk or email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.