I snap a few photos of Levi at the top of High Alpine in front of all the trail signs that have black diamonds on them for bragging rights I’ll make later on social media. He looks every bit the local grom in his bright orange pants, oversized jacket and mirrored goggles, posing in a stance that emanates cool, like he’s been standing on top of an 11,880-foot summit all his life.
The thing is, by Aspen standards, skiing blacks on Snowmass is nothing. In fact, he’s way behind, considering he’s already in first grade and has never hiked the Bowl.
I’ve seen the posts of kids his age on Highland Peak, the big finale to their season with their Pre-Devo team, already clad in cool AVSC jackets sprawled with sponsor logos. I’ve seen videos of these kids on Instagram ripping double blacks with their parents who are ski instructors or mountain guides or otherwise knee-deep “in the industry.” It’s clear they’ve been given top-notch direction and guidance from their parent’s expertise, skiing with impressive skill and grace for their age. I’m sure some of these kids are just naturally talented athletes who want to push themselves because it’s in their DNA and because their parents are simply nurturing what’s already there. Some of them have older siblings who inspire and motivate them to do things that wouldn’t occur to the average 6-year-old.
My kid, not so much.
He spent his second AVSC season at Buttermilk, cruising plush groomers and tree trails and buying candy for everyone in his group on our resort charge. “Levi was very generous and treated everyone to their own package of Mentos,” the instructor reported as I stood there smiling stupidly, trying to do the math in my head. What was that, like 100 bucks?
It's not really our style to push our kid, at least any more than we push ourselves. We are infamous “crack o’ noon” skiers, rolling up to the mountain as our motivated brethren are just leaving and opening front-row parking spaces just for us. We’ve been known to log a few “one and done” days on the mountain, just to get some wind in our faces before we can justify having a beer on a sun-soaked patio. Ryan is all about fun, his pockets stuffed with “power pellets” (also known as Skittles), zigzagging all over the trail to hit every jump, lip and tree trail no matter how short or small.
I’m not nearly as energetic or motivated, so when I finally convinced Levi to ski with me during his spring break last week, I went so far as to invite my friend Ambere to join us. This was probably a good call, as Levi was a lot more inclined to listen to Ambere. It seems he has already adopted a teenage attitude when it comes to basically refusing to do almost everything I say as an act of defiance and behaving in a way that I’m sure my friends will gossip about later behind my back.
He agreed to take our last run up High Alpine at Snowmass simply because it was Ambere’s idea. It was his first time up there. It’s true he’s had a huge progression this season and has learned to carve, make parallel turns, hockey stop and ski with poles. His technique is actually pretty good, especially considering I can’t take any credit for it.
It’s windy and cold on top of the mountain, the snow’s surface variable, with everything from wind crust and moguls to powder. I let him go ahead and follow Ambere. I can see in his little body how hard he is trying to keep up with her because, despite our lackadaisical attitude, the truth is, he is fiercely competitive, often throwing tantrums over losing games as inane as tic-tac-toe.
His determination to chase Ambere is great until the final steep pitch, where I find him lying on his side crying like he did when he was 2 years old, a lazy wail that is somehow absent enough of emotion to almost be funny.
“It’s too hard,” he cries. “It’s too windy and bumpy. I can’t do it.”
“You got this, buddy,” I say. “Just do three turns. I’ll count. Ready?”
“This is the worst day of my whole life!” he screams over the wind, though his cries are somewhat muffled by the saliva-soaked face mask. “You are the worst listener in the entire world!”
I ignore this and continue with an upbeat tone. “Here we go, one … ”
He gets up and throws three perfect turns on the steepest section of the trail, wailing the whole time, which is impressive just in terms of cardiovascular output. For a split second, I can tune out the crying and a little voice in my head says, “Maybe by next year, he will be able to hike the Bowl.”
