I received a particularly vicious email from a reader last week who wrote, “That was the dumbest article I ever read about lake Powell. Please stop pecking on your Keyboard like a rabid chicken about climate change. [sic]”
After having a good laugh over the image of myself as a chicken, (a visual I could really wrap my head around), I wrote back, as I always do, in kind. I truly believe any email I get, whether a reader wants to agree or disagree, is a measure of a column’s success. If someone takes the time of their day to read my column and to respond, then I did my job.
Lately though, I’ve noticed some of these emails have taken a turn from genuine feedback to sheer vitriol, baseless insults that sound like something Levi’s friends might say on the elementary school playground. These emails are not coming from locals, but from random people nationwide who stumbled across my column in their feed, my words scattered around the internet like garbage blowing across the highway before a rainstorm. These people only found my column because of a trending keyword combination. Little words like “climate change” are what can trigger people like a bully looking to pick a fight.
Listen, I understand that part of the job is knowing there is going to be backlash. Still, the way people hurtle insults at each other online is startling. I know better than to take it personally, especially after I make an honest attempt to communicate with the person and open dialogue with as much grace as I can muster. I respond to every email in part because I suspect people don’t expect a reply. I don’t think they stop to consider there is an actual human being on the other end of their viciousness. There’s no reason to hold back behind the relative anonymity of the digital age, a faceless, nameless place where we can all just go off on each other without consequence.
I was not interested in what Sugar Mouth had to say as much as the reasoning behind it. In the age of social media and smart phones, our communique has been reduced from actual words to stupid little pictures. It also seems to also have reduced our depths of human compassion. The dregs of social media traps us into engaging with random people we don’t even know over content that spills into our various newsfeeds like an overflowing toilet that you flushed one too many times.
I did write back to Mr. Sugar Mouth and his response to me was, “You do realize opinions are like assholes, everyone has one but no one needs to see anyone's. Your opinion means nothing to anyone and climate change is a hoax. Remember that next time you try to express your opinion. I'm sure you think your opinion matters but it doesn't, and a journalism degree is basically nothing. Next time you feel the need to post your opinion ask your husband or a man before you hit enter on your app keyboard. Trump 2024.”
Whomp, there it is.
How are we living in a world without even a scintilla of social decorum, where kids address adults by their first names, where the art of correspondence has been all but lost? The first thing that pops into my head is Trump, red-faced and pucker-lipped, throwing out exactly the kind of playground banter I’m talking about, throwing tantrums and yelling insults at everyone and anyone who crosses him. He has not only made this kind of behavior acceptable and permissible, he’s made it desirable. Talk about leading by example.
Simmer down, Trump supporters. I can’t blame it all on the man. I know you would say it’s the media’s fault for spinning overly dramatic headlines, fueling the fire of short-lived news cycles to be used as click bait, and you’re not wrong. We’re all drowning in an endless flood of information saturating our daily lives through our stupid devices, like a virus injected directly into our veins. It’s almost impossible to make sense of it all.
What I do know is I take the responsibility of this column very seriously. I actually did go to journalism school where I was taught about ethics, balanced reporting and using reliable sources. While an opinion column doesn’t warrant the same rigors as news reporting, it is still attached to my name and the knowledge that my columns are often going way beyond local readership and into the vortex of what Ryan likes to jokingly refer to “the intraweb.” The keyboard can be daunting, but I think of myself as more of a penguin than a chicken. I don’t peck, I waddle.