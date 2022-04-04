A few short weeks ago, I sat on the edge of Hana’s remote, rugged coastline on the eastern tip of Maui leading a writing workshop. As the waves exploded onto volcanic rock, we witnessed a confluence of land and sea, deep blue and black jewel tones swirling beneath us as we sat on yoga mats and wrote in our leather-bound journals. There is an ominous power in Hawaii’s shores, where after thousands of miles, these islands intercept the great waters of the Pacific Ocean.
My breath caught at the first sight of Haleakala from the plane, emerging through the clouds like the head of a whale rising out of the water. After hours of flying over nothing but big, blue ocean, I had to squint to make sure my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me. Was it just some weird cloud formation? A shadow? A dream? After seven hours in the air, these first views of land feel glorious.
For years, I’ve wanted to collaborate with my dear friend Amanda Dykann on one of her yoga retreats. Amanda and I met at Bikram Yoga Teacher Training in Honolulu in 2007 where the bond we had formed during this wild, intense, nine-week training was forever cemented. Over the last 15 years we’ve shared many life experiences together, venturing into adulthood, becoming mothers — hours and hours spent together trying to understand the mystery of it all, the meaning.
I decided to focus our first workshop together on explorative writing, of bringing writing back to its purest form of pen and paper, and the connection and clarity we feel when we step away from our so-called smartphones. I couldn’t think of a better setting than Hana, this tiny, remote town named for the low-lying clouds that tend to shroud its emerald-green mountains with an air of ominous power and even mystery — the intermittent sun casting rays of light that make the sea sparkle with the unmistakable perfection of paradise, however fleeting (or misleading) it may be.
Like me, several of the women who attended the retreat had left their kids and husbands behind. I know I felt a lot of guilt not including my husband and son in traveling to this incredibly beautiful and unique place, for putting an ocean between us.
They would not be with me when I went swimming in a lagoon beneath red sand cliffs where turquoise waters crashed into black rock, the energy palpable as we floated on our backs in the swirling cool waters. Surrounded by these vibrant colors, this stark beauty and solitude in the face of such powerful forces of nature evoked something in me. It was as if I could feel those forces inside of me, rising up through my veins into the pulsing of my own beating heart.
They would not be with me when I hiked the Seven Sacred Pools (or Pools of ‘Ohe’o), a rainforest stream with a series of waterfalls cascading over verdant, grass-covered cliffs and a bamboo forest that clicks and clacks in the wind like one giant percussive instrument, the heartbeat of the jungle.
On the final day of the workshop, we gathered in our usual spot when something unexpected happened. We all sort of broke open, our emotions pouring out of us like the inside of a cracked egg, first the bright yellow yolk and then the whites, all mucus and goop and ooze. As we were finishing up, the clouds parted and the sun came out. Not the little flickers of sun we’d experienced throughout the week, coming and going like a tease, but a big, blue sky, the sun hot and bright as if to say, “Finally, you guys get it.”
As I was returning to my room to get ready for brunch, I called Mimi to let her know how much I appreciated her taking care of Levi, to say thank you, to let her know that it had been worth it.
“Hello?” I said when the call clicked through and there was no response. “Did your cheek hit the mute button again? I can’t hear you.”
I’ll never know if she heard my voice that day. What I do know is I was not there when Mimi died.
I have to wonder if when the clouds parted, if it was in that very moment her soul had moved on. I do know that everything I experienced that week, in that magical place, somehow prepared me to find the strength I would need to get through this dark time in our lives. If there’s one thing Hana taught me, it’s that I know the sun will one day shine again.
Ali Margo is obsessed with finding the perfect outfit to wear to Mimi’s memorial and is feeling a little unhinged. Email your words of encouragement to alisonmago@gmail.com.