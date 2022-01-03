I like to joke I’ve gone from Aspen Princess to Desperate Housewife of Basalt. At least that’s what I tell the random people who stop me in the produce section at Whole Foods, wondering whatever happened to “The Aspen Princess,” my weekly column that ran in The Aspen Times every Thursday for 18 years that documented my life and love in Aspen.
I don’t know if you’ve seen the cringe-inducing “Sex and the City” reboot — “And Just Like That” — on HBO Max, but it’s a prime example for why you should always quit while you’re ahead.
Sure, I dreamed of a fancy soiree for my column’s 20th anniversary, a big blowout at one of my favorite local restaurants, (even though they’ve all since closed for good, another sign that the good ol’ days are probably over). I imagined buying an obscenely expensive dress I’d only wear once, and an excuse to try lip filler. I’d imagined going out with a bang: with champagne toasts, laughter, tears and stories of way-back-when, how I somehow managed to proclaim myself a princess — and Aspen actually believed me. I still have no idea how I pulled it off, considering I’ve never earned a check for more than four figures, but let’s just say I should not have been surprised when it ended just as abruptly as it started.
Unlike the producers of SATC, I get it. The Aspen Princess ran its course. There comes a time when you have to accept the fact that you are going to need more Botox more often, when the idea of pulling an all-nighter sounds more like some form of torture instead of a good time.
The truth is, I hung up my tiara a long time ago. I moved downvalley and traded my heels for platform sneakers and designer purses for diaper bags. Instead of bowl laps, I’m running laps of the suburban variety — from kindergarten dropoff to hot yoga to Whole Foods. I’ve traded Highlands for Buttermilk, Prada for Patagonia and Manolo for Ugg. My idea of a good time is a good audiobook to drown out the tedium of housework, and the two days each month that my cleaning person comes. Instead of living within walking distance of the lifts and stumbling-distance from the bars, I’m a stone’s throw from a gold-medal river in a remote valley where there’s more wildlife than people, and plenty of fresh air to breathe. Even during COVID.
It took me a few years to let go of my life in Aspen and FOMO around not being there every time AHSP dropped the rope at the G-Zones. I fretted about spending too much time in the car, about traffic jams and winter storms.
But over time, the midvalley surprised me, revealing itself like that shy person you thought was reserved only to discover they are one of the most genuine, loyal, and interesting people you’ve ever met.
There’s an energy that surrounds the Fryingpan that somehow feels ancient and mystical, a little daunting at first but over time, seeps into your bones. This landscape, with its red-rock spires, steep mountainsides and a river that glitters like liquid diamonds in the afternoon sun offers something small but miraculous every day: the eagles that fly overhead, shouting their unmistakable call into the cerulean sky, the despondent bighorn sheep who stand in the middle of the road like bouncers in front of a velvet rope, the deer who don’t startle but seem to assess — wondering exactly what it is you’re doing there — and the little red fox who darts about like something that just sprung from the pages of a children’s book. And once, a mountain lion who casually strode across our driveway no more than 5 feet away, completely undaunted, like a gangster giving us the what’s-up head nod.
There’s sweet little downtown Basalt, with its free parking and longtime local haunts and the rhythms of small-town life that mean moving like the tides, into Basalt Elementary and out to Crown Mountain Park, into West Buttermilk and out to Sure Thing Burger. There are quaint events like Christmas tree lightings and harvest parties. There’s our sweet little public school, where my son is receiving a bilingual education and with it, precisely the kind of inclusivity, empathy, intellectual development and understanding the future of our country depends on. I’m so proud of the Basalt schools for realizing this as the best approach to true integration.
It’s true: I’m not in the know on all things Aspen, no longer a wild party girl with sordid secrets I’m not afraid to share. But I am a wife and a mother, and despite no longer being on the list for much of anything, life has never been sweeter.
I ended up marrying my prince (Ryan means “little prince” in Gaelic) and living in the shadow of the majestic Seven Castles. We had our $100,000 baby (thanks to three rounds of IVF), who is so flawless I’m pretty sure they cloned him in the basement at the fertility clinic. Aspen Princess or not, I somehow managed to pull off my fairytale ending. Only the story isn’t over yet. It’s a new chapter. And this one has only just begun.