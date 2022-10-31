Levi’s tears were plump and weighty, the kind that come with true sadness and devastation.
“I don’t even want to go trick-or-treating,” he wailed. “It’s a school night and people don’t go out until midnight.”
I gently explained that people can go trick-or-treating anytime they want, usually after dark, and yes, it’s a school night, but we will be home early enough that he can get to bed on time.
The real reason Levi doesn’t want to go is because we somehow managed to lose his cartoon cat mask. He dropped it somewhere between the parking lot and the park, and despite our best efforts, we could not find it.
When we left the park sans mask, he was bereft. I suggested we find a solution to the problem. Make a mask ourselves? Head to Walmart to buy another costume? Forget the whole thing?
No, nothing would make him feel better, he said. He would simply skip Halloween this year.
I can’t help but wonder if part of what Levi was feeling was the pressure we put on ourselves over holidays like these to do all the things: dress up in the coolest costume, go to the best parties, have the best decorations on the block. Some people live for this stuff — I think it’s something you’re born with, a characteristic that is as genetically mapped as the color of our eyes or whether we like the taste of cilantro. Me, I’ve never been a huge fan.
I know I’m in the minority, but Halloween is not my favorite. Even as a kid, I never liked getting dressed up. I always chose to be a cheerleader because I worshiped the girls in the squad at the local public school and my neighbor Becky and I were obsessed. We’d watch them practice and try to learn the routines, dreaming of the day we would be old enough to try out. In the meantime, we’d make pompoms from strips of newspaper we’d paint in our town colors and glue a fabric letter to a sweater. The worst part of the story is my parents sent me to a private school that didn’t even have cheerleaders.
As an adult, my discomfort was exacerbated by the added pressure of adult Halloweening, which seemed to require essentially dressing up like a stripper by turning those mundane costumes (nurse, maid, devil, black cat, cowgirl) into an excuse to wear a super short dress, high heels, a pushup bra and excessive makeup, despite the fact that we all viewed ourselves as feminists. Go figure.
I’ve come a long way since my Aspen days, like that time I was “The Devil Wears Prada” and wore some slutty red number with Prada shopping bags pinned all over me only to discover that this was not conducive to being able to run away when I caught my boyfriend making out with my roommate in a dark corner of the Cigar Bar. Or the time I dressed up as an angel with these enormous wings that got caught in the door of the cab that a well-intended friend had stuffed me into because I was drunk and crying. Plus, white is not the most practical color for a night of hard partying, Aspen-style. Between the mud puddles and the mascara running down my face, it was not pretty.
There’s not nearly as much pressure on me now that I have graduated from Aspen Princess to Desperate Housewife of Basalt. The focus is on the kids and plus, I have a man who would want me dressed in a garbage bag.
Last year when I took Levi trick-or-treating for the first time, he had a similar response. As we paraded through Blue Lake with its elaborately decorated houses and lawn parties with bonfires and kegs and all kinds of treats, he was totally overwhelmed. He burst into tears and announced, “I don’t like trick-or-treating” in between sobs. He came around, of course, especially when it came to collecting candy, but there was a part of me that warmed inside, knowing I have this in common with my sweet boy, that we are connected in this deep and profound way, the ways in which we process the world around us.
In the end, we found his mask. He was so relieved and happy, all he could say was, “I can’t believe this isn’t a dream.” Halloween was saved, and maybe all he was feeling was sad that he’d lost his mask. Either way, I’m just glad his dad volunteered to take him trick-or-treating this year so the only costume I have to worry about is a robe and a thing to hold my hair up while I lounge around the house in a mud mask, watching bad TV.
