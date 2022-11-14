When local photographer Jennie Contreras posted a recent portrait she took of Lauren Boebert on her personal Facebook account, she received over 300 comments in an avalanche of political vitriol — typical of the “us-vs-them” mentality that has a vice grip on American politics.
Comments ranged from puking emojis to remarks like, “Why is this being shown, shame on you” and, “The fact that you would even associate with this woman means you’re no friend of mine.”
Plenty showed their support, both for Contreras as a photographer and a friend, defending her against the barrage of nasty comments. Some waved the red flag for Boebert and their predictions for the red wave that did not materialize. Contreras made it clear her intention was not political, but rather to post the photo as an example of her work as a professional photographer. Nowhere in the thread does she bring up her political views or how she feels about Boebert personally.
While I went into the midterms with a sense of dread and came through it with a scintilla of hope, I am still disturbed by how deeply divided we are as a country. I have my own feelings about Boebert and understand why an image of her might trigger people, especially as Aspen’s own Adam Frisch remains within spitting distance of victory and the midterm elections drag on. But it’s this reactive climate — on both sides — that’s precisely the problem.
This became true for me on a personal level when I was visiting North County in San Diego a few months ago, and I got into it with an old, very dear friend who is now a die-hard Trump supporter.
Heidi and I have been friends for over 20 years and have never argued — ever, about anything. We were roommates in the late ’90s in a house we shared with three other girls overlooking the ocean in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. It was an idyllic time, before kids and rooster neck and responsibilities. We surfed every day, drank too much, kissed too many boys, had our belly buttons pierced and lived on fruit smoothies, fish tacos and too much tequila.
Heidi hasn’t changed much in 20 years. She still wears her impossibly shiny golden hair down to her waist and has huge blue eyes, a wide smile and a naturally sunny personality. She’s still a surfer and now a fitness and life coach. She married the boy next door, and they still live in the area with their son and myriad pets. That said, despite its laid-back surfer mentality, Southern California is a bastion of conservatism — and now, apparently, so was Heidi.
Still, I was caught off-guard. “Oh my god, why are we even arguing about this?” I said, throwing my hands up in exasperation, a little red faced. “I don’t understand how we share so many interests and values, yet this is the one thing we disagree on. Tell me how that makes any sense.”
We agreed to change the subject, and I promised myself I would not let it taint our friendship — which has been filled with nothing but some of the happiest, most carefree memories of my life. Heidi has remained a true friend all these years, still one of the only people I know who sends me a birthday card (like, in the mail) every year no matter what. But I left feeling disoriented by the exchange — we have so much in common and have never once bumped heads on anything, ever, so why this?
The answer is simple. Heidi has chosen a side, and I have chosen a side, as if it were as plain a matter as choosing a football team because of the city where we live. Yet there is no bridge between us. The reasons for this likely have more to do with our upbringing, our backgrounds and the part of the country where we were raised, and little to do with things like concrete ideas and facts. To make matters worse, the proliferation of media has made it virtually impossible to find any common ground in terms of our respective versions of reality.
As I hit refresh throughout Election Day on The New York Times website, I was relieved to learn the red wave would not wash over us after all. But I was deeply disturbed by the picture I did see: a nation divided.
When I saw the way people treated Jennie Contreras for posting a photo of her work, I also understood it’s not about us vs them, but about all of us. A photo might be worth 1,000 words, but it certainly doesn’t warrant precisely the kind of nasty commentary for which Boebert has become infamous.
Ali Margo is a humanist, not a Democrat or Republican. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.