I walk into the yoga studio only to realize I’ve forgotten my towel. It boggles my mind how hard it is for me to remember the three things I need for a yoga class, the other two being mat and water. There are no rental towels available and the towels for sale cost 40 bucks, so I decide to stick it out. I’m experienced enough to survive a 75-minute class without a towel, right?
I roll out my mat in the hot corner, which is my first mistake. I’m not sure what I’m thinking, other than to equate sweat with weight loss, and under no circumstances am I willing to negotiate on my time/effort/results equation.
My strategy is to take it easy, to “find the ease in the effort” as my yoga teachers love to say. I breathe long and slow, matching my inhales and exhales to the movements as cued. Smooth like butter. I decide I might even make it through this without even breaking a sweat, even as the infrared light hanging above my head radiates into my skin like the sun, only a lot closer.
When the floor becomes so hot I can feel it through my mat, the bottoms of my feet start to sweat a little. No big deal, I got this. I casually grab a few paper towels from the bathroom and use it to wipe my feet dry. Brilliant!
Within 10 minutes it’s like a faucet has turned on. I sweat so profusely that my hair and clothes are as soaked as if I’d jumped headfirst into the deep end of a pool. When I bend over into pyramid pose, sweat pours out of my jog bra, and what doesn’t go up my nose makes a loud dripping sound as it splashes onto my plastic mat. The paper towels are now sopped and useless, sitting in a heap and mocking me.
The puddle of sweat spreads like blood from a bullet wound, but I refuse to give up even though I have already thrown in the towel, so to speak. I brace every muscle in my body to maintain the proper amount of traction between my feet and the now very slippery mat. I manage to hold warrior and pyramid and half-moon without going full spread-eagle and sustaining an injury I’ll be ashamed of later, which I chalk up as one small victory.
The veins in my forehead pop as my eyes bulge from my skull. My slow, controlled breathing is out the window as I pant like a wet dog, steam rising from my bedraggled hair. The puddle is now so deep that when I move my feet around it makes actual splashing noises.
When we are told lower to our bellies for the back strengthening series, and later to “take a comfortable seat” for our final meditation, I do as I am told, even though I wince and gag a little and wonder if maybe all my friends who think hot yoga is a cult are right.
I spend the final five minutes I’m supposed to be breathing from my third eye out my crown chakra trying to figure out how I’m going to get myself and this mat out of the room. I do my best to wipe my mat dry with more of the cheap paper towels that are not absorbent at all, cursing the person who was too cheap to spend a few extra bucks on Bounty. I fold my mat up like a dumpling to try to hold the liquid in the center and begin to tiptoe toward the door when SPLOOSH! The remaining sweat spills all over the floor.
“You really are a hot mess,” my friend Lisa says, laughing.
You would think I might know better, like maybe this was a lesson I would have learned by now, what, now that I’m in my 50s and have been doing this style of yoga for more than 20 years. But it seems like I’ve been spinning my wheels on so many fronts lately, repeating so many of the same mistakes over and over. I’m like a hamster on a wheel (albeit a soaking wet one), working my butt off and going nowhere.
I sometimes wonder, is this just who I am, the girl who bumbles through life making a fool out of herself while trying to be rad, and then writes about it? How many times am I going to exert an insane amount of effort toward an unrealistic goal only to end up worse off than when I started?
I guess the one good thing about getting older is learning to accept who you are and to stop apologizing for it, or at the very least, having a good laugh. I guess that works as long as you’re not spilling your sweat all over people. Hot mess, indeed.
Ali Margo is very flexible. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.