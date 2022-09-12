I get out of bed at 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday to start cutting oranges for Levi’s first soccer game, as excited for this task as if I were ironing a tux for his wedding day. I worry that the eight large navel oranges I bought at City Market might not be enough and start doing calculations in my head, trying to recall how many kids are on the team and how many slices they might eat at halftime.
It’s official: I’m a soccer mom.
I for sure never saw this coming. I always fancied myself my own breed of mother, the one who drives a Mini Cooper instead of a minivan; the one in checkered Vans and cutoffs instead of head-to-toe Lululemon; the one who feeds her kid ice cream for breakfast and blasts hip hop on the way to school.
It occurred to me that I am more like a grandmother, on account of my late age and how long I waited and how desperately I wanted a child — I just want to have fun with him and spoil the living hell out of him.
I am more of a hot air balloon parent than of the helicopter variety, not hovering but floating somewhere nearby. Since Levi was a baby, I am convinced we were friends in another life, like maybe we were frat brothers or played on the same football team. Our dynamic has never been so much mother and son as soulmates. We were simpatico from the moment I felt those first signs of life early in my pregnancy, those little butterfly wings that rapidly grew into swift, hard kicks so strong I knew it had to be a boy. I never once got sick or had swollen ankles or back pain. I almost felt guilty when, at just over a month old, he started sleeping through the night. I never read parenting books or worried about when he would learn to walk or use the toilet on his own. Parenting never felt like some code I had to crack or academic subject I had to study up on to earn the highest grade.
So the soccer thing took me entirely by surprise.
One of the best pieces of advice I have gotten was from Levi’s preschool teacher, Susie Arbaney, who said, “Make sure you sign him up for as many activities as you possibly can.”
I’ll admit it took me a while to understand the full meaning of this. But as his limbs seemed to grow overnight like skin-covered vines and his face shed the sweet plumpness of babyhood, revealing the suggestion of the person he might one day become, came an energy much bigger than his body could contain.
The mere suggestion of soccer made so much sense. Run around on a field? Learn a new skill? Become part of a team? Yes! Yes! Yes!
What I didn’t expect was to slide right into this aspect of #momlife like a foot into a shearling-lined Ugg slipper. I love dragging 20 pounds of full water bottles and snacks to the field and wrestling with my little portable folding chair. I love chatting it up with the other moms and siblings who camp out in the shade for the hourlong practices on blankets spread out in the grass. I love how the rhythms of our small-town lives circulate us to the same places at the same time, like fish in a tidepool. I love how dedicated his coaches Jon Thompson and Mia Walsh are and that the Roaring Fork United jerseys are so cool. I love Levi’s little cleats and how cute he looks in his socks and shin guards and how the first thing he says when he wakes up is, “Do I get to play soccer today?” It all feels so familiar and effortless, like I’ve been doing this all my life and didn’t just start doing it yesterday.
What really shocks me is the voice that bellows out of me at his first game on Saturday, unfamiliar even to my own ears as I leap to my feet and scream, “GO LEVI!” at the top of my lungs and pump my fist into the air like I’m marching in a cult.
I sit in the hot morning sun and socialize with the other parents on the sidelines. There are two uber-talented kids who freakishly move the ball down the field Beckham-style (par for the course in this valley) while the others run in a giant clump around the ball, trying to get a piece of the action.
They don’t keep score, but watching my son hug his teammates and to see the wide smile across his ruddy-cheeked face, I know we’ve already won.
