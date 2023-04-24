I drive around Whole Foods six times looking for the charging station that had been moved when I wasn’t looking, to the lot across the street behind The Arts Campus at Willits. After a few failed attempts to start the charger with the app by tapping my cracked and outdated iPhone to the screen, I am finally able to launch it using Safari.
I walk away feeling satisfied and a little smug. Ryan had suggested I try to drive my new hybrid in electric mode as much as possible, charging at home overnight and then going full electric as I do Desperate Housewife laps from downtown Basalt to Willits and back up the Pan. My car only gets 20 miles to the charge (bupkis compared to the 200-plus mile range of full electric cars), but if I time it right and the stars align when it comes to figuring out how to work the dang charging stations, I can make it work.
I’m surprised to discover I love the way my car drives in electric mode. The acceleration power is much faster and smoother, even in a Jeep Wrangler. I love the quiet, and even though I know you can’t hear cleanliness, it’s the lack of sound that feels like I am doing one small thing to make the planet a little less toxic today. And there is something beyond satisfying about getting free energy, so long as you can get it to work.
It blows my mind to think we are all living through this significant and profound shift to electric vehicles, right now, this very minute, in our lifetimes. The more I learn about it, the more I wonder why everyone isn’t already driving EVs, or at least considering it. But are we ready for EVs here in the mountains?
Most people will argue EVs are too expensive (said the guy driving the six-figure Range Rover), but there are tax incentives that make getting into an electric vehicle a lot more affordable than you might think. Listen, if anyone knows how to finagle a way to buy something she can’t afford, it’s me. For my lease, I qualified for $7,500 from the IRS, $2,500 from the state of Colorado, and even more from the lender and dealership — and that, ladies and gentlemen, is how I got into such a pimping rig.
During my quest to drive in electric mode, I also learn Holy Cross Electric will provide a free high-speed home charger to those who qualify and finance the cost of installation. This will take my charging time down from 12 hours to 2 hours, the perfect interval between mom errands and suburban bebopping.
Still, there are challenges to solving the EV riddle in the mountains. One reason we hesitated on going full electric is because we realized we need a high-clearance vehicle that is rugged enough for where we live, especially considering we don’t have a garage, and there are not yet many options for all electric trucks and SUVs. It’s also true EV batteries aren’t as efficient in the cold or going uphill, though they do make up for it on the downhill.
There also are concerns about infrastructure, especially in terms of finding charging stations on more rural routes, say, between here and Telluride.
While most people with EVs will charge them at home, it’s nice to be able to plug-in when you are out and about locally, especially if you are someone who lives more rural and tends to do a lot of driving throughout the day. But with the proliferation of EVs, the few front-row spaces I used to covet at places like the Snowmass Base Village parking garage on a powder day or Buttermilk during AVSC drop off are always full. It’s also not uncommon to see non-EV vehicles parked in EV spots, like the work truck parked all day at my favorite charging station in downtown Basalt. And while I know there are charging stations at the Brush Creek Park and Ride, the only one I could find at the Aspen Airport Business Center said it was for county vehicles only and had a 30-minute time limit.
I go back to my Jeep after killing over an hour shopping the sale rack at Hollyann only to discover the charger hadn’t worked. A half hour of waiting on hold and troubleshooting later, the nice guy from Charge Point figures out it’s because my credit card on file had expired.
“Is there anything else I can help you with?” the nice man says.
“There are a lot of things you can help me with, but none of them has to do with charging stations.”
I’m hopeful about the future of EVs here in the Roaring Fork Valley. I’m sure it won’t be long before we discover an entirely new meaning to one of Aspen’s favorite phrases — just charge it.