We walk into the tattoo parlor in Glenwood, where a girl with pink hair and a piercing on the bridge of her nose stands behind a makeshift reception desk. The room is long, narrow, and mostly empty but for two massage tables, presumably for tattooing, and a small faux leather couch in front of the reception desk to make for a little waiting area. A man lies on one of the tables with his arm flung over his head, unmoving, as the constant buzz of the tattoo needle echoes through the room, the artist hunched over the man’s left arm.
“Do a lot of people bring their kids in here?” Ryan asks the girl.
She nods slowly, her big blue eyes peeking up from under a curtain of pink bangs. “So many people.”
Ryan and I are here for our tattoo consultation, and Levi is with us. I take him everywhere with me (what, considering he has three weeks off from school for break, and yes, I may need to talk to someone on the school board about that), and he knows the drill. He’s already crouched down on his knees with my phone on the small couch, earbuds in, gleefully watching god-knows-what on YouTube. The pink-haired girl is the tattoo artist I’d been emailing with and talking to about design ideas.
Ryan and I decided to round out the year with quasi-matching tattoos to commemorate Mimi. Let’s be honest: 2022 was perhaps the most difficult year we’ve experienced in our marriage, if not in our lifetime. Losing a parent is one of those things, like childbirth, you can’t possibly understand until you go through it.
First there is the shock of loss, the sudden absence of a person whose presence was as bright and constant in our lives as the sun. Then there is the existential crisis, an endless loop of questions about the meaning of life that float through your mind when you’re parking your car or walking aimlessly through the aisles of City Market so lost in thought you can’t remember what you’re doing there in the first place — never mind remember where the hell you parked your car. Unanswerable questions clog the recesses of your mind and never get resolved, like the spinning circle on your computer screen for data that never downloads.
For us, the new year is an opportunity to try to move on and to live our lives with purpose. The other day I asked Ryan, “How are you doing with your grief?” His short answer was death is a reminder of why we need to live, of how we want to live. “Don’t wait,” he said. “If there is something we want to do, we should just do it.”
I told him how happy I am with our lives together and how proud I am of the conscious choices we’ve made in terms of our values. Family is our No. 1 priority, but I think the thing I feel the best about is our decision to not to stress about money or to let our lives revolve around money, but on the experiences that are meaningful to us. Our kitchen — with its fake green granite countertops and yellowing faux wood grain cabinets — is a reminder we haven’t exactly spent our home-equity line on actual home renovations.
So be it.
In the rise of the new year, I feel a sense of contentment I’ve never really known up to this point. I feel good in my own skin and am happy and able to enjoy the sweeter, quieter moments: of listening to the slow cadence of my boys’ breathing as they sleep, the sound of my pug snoring, the sound of silence that fills our sweet little home by the river in the early morning, when everything is so still you can hear your own heart beating in your chest.
Death also has a way of deepening the ties that bind. Our family is close in a way we never have been, our love cemented by having survived this. We’ve discovered new spaces her absence left behind in its wake, like ice flow on a river. It’s a force that shifts everything around it, yet the water keeps flowing.
We had a reading with a medium a while back, and she told us Mimi would stick around until the holidays before she crossed over, just to make sure everyone was OK. I had a moment this morning, on the first day of the year, when my heart clenched with the pain of truly saying goodbye. I’m ready to carry on and honor her the best I can with all the love I can muster — and with our tattoos.
I know putting bright-pink highlights in my hair and the desire to get inked might scream “midlife crisis,” but I don’t care. All I know is this year, I plan to live my life with abandon, to be unapologetically myself, and to love my boys to the moon and back, no matter what.
Ali Margo took the polar-bear plunge in the Roaring Fork River after yoga today. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.