“Fall is a great reminder of the beauty of letting go,” my yoga teacher Emilee said in that voice she uses when she says profound things.
We are on our backs in the part of class I like to call “story time,” when we are told a fable to introduce some idea or concept we might focus on during class. It never ceases to amaze me how on point my favorite teachers can be, like a horoscope or a fortune cookie.
Fall is my favorite time of year simply because it is so fleeting. It’s like a love affair you know can’t last, and so you hold on even tighter, already anticipating a loss that hasn’t even happened yet. It’s a beauty that is intensified by its rapid expiration date, in knowing these brilliant fields of gold will fall — leaving only bare, mangled branches in their wake. It makes you keenly aware of the world around you, of every step of every hike, the way the leaves crunch beneath your feet and the sky is so brilliant and blue against the gold it makes your heart ache.
I thought about impermanence a lot yesterday during what turned out to be an 8-mile hike with Lila, who I’ve known for over 30 years. She was still reeling from the death of her close friend Adam Merriman, the former professional snowboarder from Vail who died on Sept. 13 in an electric skateboarding accident. A well-known snowboarder in the ’90s, Merriman was known as a pioneer of the sport, having designed K2’s Fat Bob snowboard, and as a central figure in the tight-knit pro-snowboarding scene of Vail back in the day.
Lila and I became friends when we met at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs in the early ’90s, where I attended school after failing out of the University of Denver for no other reason than total apathy and lack of direction. My trashed GPA prevented me from getting accepted at most every four-year school. My only option was to start over at a community college with open admission. Also known as “See Me Ski,” it turned out to be a great fit for a hapless student whose reason for attending school in Colorado was to try to ski as many days as possible and still make the grade.
A Colorado native of Norwegian descent, Lila was a gifted athlete who grew up in these mountains and knew how to climb high, be it winter or summer, on snow or rock, by foot, bike or snowboard. In fact, she was the one who taught me how to snowboard, mostly by ditching me so I had to figure out how to keep up with her. By the end of the season, I was chasing her through those tight trees Steamboat is famous for, following the cold smoke from her last powder turn as she always remained just out of my reach. It snowed and snowed and snowed that year, and on those precious weekdays as locals we had the endless expanses of untracked powder all to ourselves. It was like living in some alternate reality, a dream world of snow-caked trees, floating on clouds and flying through the forest with our newfound superpower.
Lila taught me what it meant to be a mountain girl. She rock climbed and mountain biked and snowboarded professionally, boxes of gear from her various sponsors appearing on our front stoop. I sort of worshiped her because she was beautiful and strong and fearless but also wholesome, loyal and true. She had goldspun hair down to her waist that she always wore in a high ponytail. As she flew down the mountain, her hair would trail behind her like a mermaid’s tail in the sea.
Lila eventually married a former pro snowboarder who was also part of that tight-knit community of Vail pros from the ’90s, and so Adam’s death hit them hard. They’d settled down in Vail with a son and daughter who are following in their parents’ footsteps at Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, on a fast track to their own careers as competitive snowboarders. When we met for a fall hike last weekend, she was visibly rattled, exhausted by grief and the anxiety that inevitably follows an untimely death, like a flash flood after a storm.
As we hiked through endless fields of gold, we talked about how death makes you acutely aware of how precious and even precarious our lives can be. How scary it is to fully understand that fragility of life. It’s a reminder of our own impermanence, driven home by the delicate golden leaves that fall from the trees as we walk through the Aspen groves. They surround us like glitter, painstakingly beautiful in their grace as they transition all around us, from life to death.
Ali Margo has sore legs today. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.