“I am 75 years old and I am not going to let COVID stand in the way of me living my life,” Mimi said in that emphatic tone she busted out whenever she had a strong opinion, which was often. “You just never know how much time you have left.”
This was back in January during the omicron outbreak, when I was worried about Levi’s birthday party and having a gathering at my house when my in-laws were in town.
Still, her comment caught me off guard, thinking she’d live for at least 20 more years.
“What are you talking about?” I retorted. “You’re probably going to outlive us all.”
Never in a million years would I have expected Mimi would die of a heart attack just a few short months later, while walking my pugs at Crown Mountain Park.
Here was a woman so ageless and with such boundless energy she seemed to defy the basic laws of nature, like a snowball rolling uphill. She didn’t have a single gray hair on her head and rocked a chic, angled bob with chunky highlights, planning her life around various standing appointments to take care of her hair, nails and skin. She always loved the most current fashions, often cruising around in ripped cropped jeans and platform sneakers or leggings from Lululemon. Her small stature belied a feisty, gregarious nature often punctuated by outspoken, unyielding opinions and an unmistakable cackle that made you feel completely understood. When we called her — almost daily — she’d answer the phone, “What up, chick?” And between all her various devices, including an Apple Watch she said made her feel like Inspector Gadget, she never missed our calls, texts or Facebook posts. This woman had an avatar and loved memes, often carrying on endless text chains with her family (a group called “Pizza People”) that comprised mostly emojis and animated gifs.
My mom always told me you can learn everything you need to know about a man based on his relationship with his own mother, and that’s how I knew from the get-go that I’d won the jackpot when I met Ryan. Not only had I met the man of my dreams, I’d inherited his mother as well. It didn’t take Freud to figure out his mother and I shared many similarities, from our big personalities and petite frames to our love of shopping and our obsession with shoes — we even had the same-sized foot.
Mimi was more soul sister than mother-in-law and possessed the kind of infinite wisdom that made her the first person to call whenever I had a problem, whether it was Levi’s chapped skin or a rift with a friend. She was never judgmental and always accepting of everyone but wouldn’t hesitate to let you know if something pissed her off. When I first met Ryan, he told me about his little Italian mom who would hit him with a wooden spoon when he misbehaved. When I asked her about it the first time we met she said, “I would never hit my kids with a wooden spoon. It was metal. Wood wouldn’t have done a darn thing!”
She spoke with a charming Minnesota accent, hollowing out vowels — especially the “O” — so everything she said sounded sing-song, like something out of a children’s book. She didn’t like to dwell on things and was a perennial optimist, the perfect antidote to my overly neurotic, self-indulgent nature.
“Oh, let it go Louie,” she’d often say when I was stressing over something. “It’s time to move on.”
But where she really shined was in her love for her grandchildren. She was a rock-star grandmother who thought of everything her grandchildren needed, from new underwear and pajamas to special trips to the beach or the zoo.
When she died so suddenly on Friday, March 18, we were in total shock. Mimi was supposed to outlive us all.
According to the Mayo Clinic, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States. Most women go undiagnosed because their symptoms present differently than they do in men. It is often referred to as “the silent killer” because symptoms can be hard to detect and diagnose, and also because most studies are conducted on men.
I asked Levi what he thinks happens when you die. “I think Mimi’s spirit lives in the hearts of everyone who loved her,” he said. “She would not want us to be sad. She would want us to be happy.”
When I look into the face of Mimi’s beautiful grandson, I know he is right. As a child, he possesses wisdom that evades us as adults, not only about death but about life. He understands what it means to live like Mimi.
Ali Margo is a local freelance writer who has some pretty big shoes to fill, even if they are only a size 6. Donations can be made In Mimi’s memory to WomenHeart. tinyurl.com/LiveLikeMimi