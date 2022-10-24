“Don’t come in October, that’s the rainy season,” my brother said when we told him we wanted to visit him in Costa Rica this month. “It’s super gnarly.”
Oh, how we gloated for the first few days when it was sunny and beautiful — the sky dotted with fluffy, docile-looking clouds, a cadre of pastels straight off an artist’s palette in every conceivable shade of blue. The black sand of Playa Hermosa lending a stark contrast to the overly saturated colors of the tropics; the green palms, the varying shades of blue ocean water that changed with the light like a mood ring; the pop of red hibiscus; and the double rainbows that arced dramatically over the entire scene after an afternoon rain. As we whittled the days away swimming in our beachfront Airbnb pool and eating more fruit than is advisable for healthy digestion, we were very much pleased with ourselves.
“I mean, if there’s one thing you can’t predict, it’s the weather,” I told my brother as we swung in the hammocks and watched the parrots flying overhead.
I ate those words as I drove through the flash flood that would hit the area two days later, when more than 4 inches of rain pounded the entire region in only three hours. My heart slammed inside my chest like an angry fist into a closed door as we made our way down the only road that connects Costa Rica and Panama — a windy, two-lane road that often slows to a crawl, depending on the vehicle in front of you. The rain pounded so loud it sounded like something else entirely, like a swarm of giant bees.
As I followed the slow flow of traffic, we watched the water rise, filling surrounding homes with enough water that people’s possessions started to float away, random items like appliances, shoes and boxes bobbing along the water’s surface like tub toys. When we crossed river mouths, muddy water rushed across the road like chocolate milk spilled from an overturned container.
My brother has to cross a river every day to access the small, remote neighborhood where he lives, 2 miles up a dirt road surrounded by nothing but ranchland and densely forested mountains. That same river runs right outside his house, the water surprisingly cold and clean enough to drink. His home is modest and charming, finished inside with native wood and brightly colored tiles. It has a cabin vibe, like Swiss Family Robinson meets Tarzan of the Jungle. It feels very much removed from the world, far from the noise and congestion and the frenetic pace of our lives that sometimes feels like it is slowly killing us. This would be a wonderful place to write, I think, far from the distractions of the modern world, but not so far that there isn’t a decent high-speed internet connection.
Navigating torrential rain wasn’t the only new experience on this trip. On our third night, we attended a birthday party at the family home of my sister-in-law in Matapalo, a small town just south of Quepos that, while near some of the most beautiful and remote beaches in all of Costa Rica, is off the tourist map. As we pulled up to the modest home, painted a cheerful shade of red, beneath palms big enough to protect us from the rain, I knew we were deep in the country. For my little old parents, who were also on the trip, this was about as far from our upbringing in Connecticut as we could get.
Our hosts were gracious and lively and served us a traditional meal of slow-cooked chicken (harvested from the coop in the backyard), rice and beans and two different salads. We bridged the language gap with karaoke and one too many tequila shots. We ate birthday cake and watched fireflies dot the night sky, the sound of young giggles filling the damp air.
The Costa Ricans say pura vida (“pure life”) by the way of greeting, like the Hawaiians say aloha or the Israelis say shalom. Even after visiting this country at least a dozen times since my brother adopted it as his own almost 20 years ago, I never truly understood its meaning until now. In this Costa Rica — the one my brother has so carefully cultivated for himself and his native-born wife and son — it’s not about surfing or ziplining or seeing sloths and sea turtles. It’s a phrase that, in the context of our experiences in my brother’s world, can be taken quite literally. This is a life that is indeed pure, a wild land with raw beauty where the power of nature is up close and personal and family is at its center, the heart around which the water flows.
