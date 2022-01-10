Levi sits in the back seat of the car on the way home from school, breezily counting to 100 in Spanish, rolling his “R” like a champ.
Then he says, “Mom, guess what? Today we had pozole for hot lunch!” He emphasizes the end of the word “o-LAY!” like he had just spent a year living in Mexico, not holed up the Fryingpan with two pugs and his crazy parents.
When I told everyone we were moving to Basalt way back when, people would always say — somewhat breathlessly in a whisper-yell: “But when you and Ryan have kids, where will you send them to school?”
As if this quaint little mountain town was on the wrong side of the tracks (though to be fair, in the late 1800s when Basalt was known as “Aspen Junction,” it was one of the only towns with tracks, period). They reassured me I could just enroll my future white privileged child(ren) in a private school like Aspen Country Day (Guys: I’m not literally a princess — I was just playin’!) or could always put him in the lottery for Aspen Community School.
In fact, many people behaved as if moving downvalley would somehow ruin our lives. One Aspen old-timer told me, “You’ll never ski again, not ever,” like I was moving to Kansas and not a half-hour down the road.
In the years that followed — when we spent enough money to buy a Range Rover while trying to get pregnant — I’d drive by Basalt Elementary School every day, dreaming of a future that involved the child I so desperately wanted. I wondered what could possibly be wrong with this school, situated in the shadows of Basalt Mountain with its looming, wide flanks that always reminded me of a whale emerging from the depths for a breath of fresh air, where a field of sunflowers blooms every fall and mining-era history lives on in the Fryingpan coke ovens and the old cabins on the old Arbaney homestead.
What I could glean from the whisper-shouts of concerned parents about downvalley public schools was that they were burdened by our non-English-speaking immigrant population and that the quality of education suffered as a result.
These were the same people who took to the streets of Aspen for the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd was murdered by a Minnesota police officer in May 2020. Listen, I’m all for social justice and the right to protest, but maybe we should look at the social inequities here in our own backyard and think about why so many of us (whether we admit it or not) choose to segregate ourselves from half our population — you know, the minority who is actually the increasing majority?
Which brings me back to Basalt Elementary School. Since 1994, BES has offered its own Dual Language “two-way immersion” program for students from kindergarten to fourth grade, with 50% of the instruction in English and 50% in Spanish.
I am so proud of our little school for recognizing this as a path to integration — a seemingly progressive concept, especially when it was first implemented 28 years ago. This approach allows native Spanish speakers the opportunity to learn English and still maintain Spanish, while the native English speakers learn and experience what it means to learn a new language. According to the school website, the goals of the program are to foster biliteracy and bilingualism, cross-cultural connections and high academic achievement for all. This program is a choice for parents and students at BES and might not be appropriate for everyone.
Maybe Spanish doesn’t have the prestige of the French immersion Lycée François in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, but it’s a hell of a lot more practical when you consider not only how many Spanish-speaking countries there are around the world, but how many Spanish speakers live right here in our valley.
Watching my son virtually explode with new knowledge in Spanish every single day, I am blown away not only by his seemingly innate ability to learn a second language at such a young age, but the ways it has accelerated his intellectual and social development. I love it when he tells me about his friends who can speak both English and Spanish as a matter of pride, as a bragging right. I also love talking to Spanish-speaking moms who tell me about how their American-born kids were embarrassed to speak Spanish — until they started at BES.
I have also started speaking Spanish more often (I am not fluent but proficient thanks to a high school exchange in Madrid and a brother who has lived in Costa Rica for 17 years), and can see how much Spanish speakers appreciate it when I do so. I’ve stopped worrying so much about whether or not I can understand everything they say, and focusing instead on my desire to share a mutual understanding. It makes me happy to make that connection. What makes me even happier is the opportunity Levi has been given to learn about empathy, inclusivity, and cross-cultural connection from an early age — now there’s something that’s easy to translate.
Ali Margo is a local blogger, snowboard bum, and hot yogi whose column runs every Monday. Email her your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.