When our little black pug Ernie died, I didn’t talk about it much. There was shame around losing a pet who was only 3 years old and whose tragic end could have been avoided, if only.
If only we’d left the house five minutes earlier or five minutes later, we wouldn’t have encountered the woman in the black pickup truck who was in such a hurry she could not be bothered to wait until we were safely out of the way. If only we’d kept him on a leash even though we were about to walk down our driveway. If only Ernie didn’t love chasing cars like it was an Olympic sport — this short, stocky, little pug running so fast it made my mom cackle. It was like he actually believed he could win. If only that section of the road weren’t so narrow, maybe he wouldn’t have gotten caught up in the back tire, struck in such a way that he sustained fatal injuries and died within just a few short minutes.
If only.
The woman in the truck didn’t even stop. She didn’t know what hit her.
We definitely knew what hit us, grief on top of grief piled heavy on our chests like dirt in a grave, making it hard to breathe. In what world does a man lose his mother and his dog within a few months of each other?
“I guess he had to go check in on Mimi,” Ryan said, his voice choked with emotion as he wiped the tears from his eyes.
As for me, this senseless tragedy diminished what little grasp I thought I had on spirituality. You live and then you die, end of story. There is no past life, no parallel plane, no talking to dead people. I didn’t know Levi in another life just because he acts more like we are frat brothers than mother and son. Mimi wasn’t trying to connect with me just because I notice every time the clock strikes 11:11. That chill I felt wash over me in the middle of a hot yoga class where the room is heated to 108 degrees was not her spirit — I was probably just coming down with the flu.
But there is something inherently spiritual about dogs, especially the ones who leave us too soon. I can’t help but think these special little souls come into our lives for a reason, that they permanently alter the way we see the world, coloring our reality with unconditional love.
Ernie’s ashes still sit on my desk because I have no idea what to do with them. I keep them in the box they came in next to Gertie’s urn (a tasteful, albeit expensive custom ceramic thing I bought on Etsy) and a molding of George’s paw print, the German shepherd Ryan had when we met. I admit it’s become a bit creepy and probably not altogether appropriate for a home office, but it is what it is.
When we began to take steps to get another puppy, I wasn’t sure if I was ready. Tallulah seemed perfectly happy as an only dog, taking up permanent residence in my lap. She’d follow me everywhere, jumping to action out of a dead sleep when I’d get up from my desk to get a drink of water or go to the bathroom. She also did a fine job of sucking the sad out of me, her soft, squishy body as warm and comforting as a fresh loaf of bread.
But when everything lined up so effortlessly, it was clear this puppy was meant to be. She was born on Christmas Day and the brindle color we’d hoped for. To commemorate our wedding night and our love for Aspen, we named her Little Nell.
As soon as I held her for the first time, I felt a sense of calm wash over me like a good narcotic. Little Nell looked up at me with that same recognition in her tiny little face I’d seen in Levi’s eyes as a baby, like she already knew me, like we’d taken at least one lap around the sun together before.
Maybe when Ernie left us to go be with Mimi, Little Nell is the gift she sent back to us in return. I can’t help but feel Mimi had a hand in this somehow, like when the puppy chews on Mimi’s ring that I wear on a chain around my neck or bites Ryan’s finger so hard it makes him yelp, I can almost hear her cackle.
Maybe all that pain we endured last year has led us to exactly where we need to be, our hearts and our home full of puppy love.
