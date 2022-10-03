We walked in circles around the room, waving our arms wildly about and reciting tongue twisters, repeating phrases like, “unique New York, New York, unique,” and bouncing up and down on the balls of our feet.
This was our warmup for the storytelling event for “Field of Dreams,” a Writ Large production at The Collective Snowmass. All of this was new to me. I was pretty proud of myself for going through the exercises with gusto, even though they made me feel a bit silly. I joined the huddle with my fellow storytellers as we circled around in a group hug before showtime, all of us likely praying we wouldn’t faint or puke or forget our lines.
When Alya Howe asked me if I would participate and share the story about my vision for how to honor my mother-in-law after her untimely death last March, I said yes without hesitation. Alya is also my yoga teacher and I know from experience she is one of those rare people you can trust with the most tender parts of your well-being. She’s part teacher, part guide and part fairytale godmother, especially because of the British accent that adds a dash of drama and charm to everything she says. A former professional dancer who, like so many of us in the valley, wears many hats, Alya has been producing these storytelling events for over a decade, and with much success. I knew I was in good hands.
As much as public speaking terrifies me, I thought it might be cathartic to tell the story about Mimi’s death. At the very least, I wanted to honor her memory by telling her story. The oral tradition of storytelling appealed to me, not only because I understand how important it is to preserve this as an art form and because it is even more pure and beautiful within the context of the technological world, but I also wanted to explore the benefit of using my actual voice to tell a story when I had spent over half my life honing in the craft of telling stories without it, in written form.
Public speaking has never been my jam. I have struggled for most of my life, since adolescence, with anxiety and panic. I have never really told anyone and have always somehow managed to push through it on my own.
When Mimi died, my father-in-law insisted I speak at the funeral. We were expecting hundreds of people.
“No way,” I told him. “I’m happy to write something and we have the slideshow, but I hate speaking in front of people.”
“Oh, don’t be such a baby,” he said. He gave me no choice, but I knew it was a vote of confidence. I would do it for him, and for Mimi.
And I did. Surprisingly, it went great. I think I even enjoyed it a little. After all, I have dedicated my life to words. Why not say them out loud?
Part of my Mimi story for the storytelling event is about how, since she died, I have felt a significant shift in my own personal constitution. How I have felt more grounded, confident and centered, as if she were coming through me and I was rising up. Stepping into her shoes, a metaphor made even more powerful by the fact that we actually wear the same size shoe.
I got up on that stage at The Collective last Sunday evening in front of an audience about a quarter of the one at Mimi’s funeral, and I told Mimi’s story for what felt like the millionth time. I wore vegan leather pants with a blousy sweater and a funky hat. I felt very thespian. Even though my mouth did go dry enough at one point for the back of my tongue to get stuck to the roof of my mouth for a split second, I got through it. I performed to the best of my ability, trying to use all the techniques Alya had taught me in our eight weeks working together: changing my tone, volume, taking pause, addressing each quadrant of the room, and taking time to breathe.
Telling Mimi’s story did not bring her back. In some ways, it made the pain of losing her feel more acute. But that too is part of the process, like cleaning burnt bits of food stuck to the bottom of the pan. I would clean up the detritus of my grief, however long it had to soak.
As a writer, I’m blissfully unaware of my audience, but it can also be a lonely and isolating endeavor. Thank you, Alya, and to the other storytellers who shared in this process with their own courage. And thanks to the audience for holding me — and our beloved Mimi — in your grace.