I’m sitting in a massage chair at Zero Gravity in Mounds View, Minnesota, one of those indoor trampoline parks where the music is too loud, it smells like burnt popcorn and dirty feet and there are a million kids, tired looking parents and enough flashing lights to induce a seizure. I’m pretty sure I’m too short for this chair because it’s squeezing my legs in the wrong place and it kind of hurts and the little round ball things are rolling around above my head, not even touching me. But I figure the 10 bucks I paid for the half hour is what’s going to get me through this experience.
It’s not just that, though. We’re in Minneapolis visiting Ryan’s family for the year anniversary of his mom’s passing. Everyone keeps talking about how they can’t believe how fast a whole year has gone by. To me it feels like many lifetimes, a stretch of time so impossibly long and heavy I can feel myself wilt beneath its weight like a cut flower left in a vase without enough water. Losing her seems to have accentuated gravity’s pull in a way that aged me somehow. I can feel the heaviness beneath my eyes, the puffy circles dropping like rings in a tree, this sadness I carry having played out in my features.
We all grieve differently but as we arrive together at the 12-month mark as a family, we are all taking stock of where we are now that we’ve had time to process and adjust. It seems like everyone still struggles with guilt and the delusion that we could have done something differently to prevent her heart attack, as if we had any control over the person we love so much living or dying.
My father-in-law didn’t want to make a big to-do over the year anniversary, but at the last minute we decided to come anyway. We thought we found cheap airfare out of Denver on Frontier, only to be rudely reminded you have to pay all these extra fees to reserve a seat on the plane, carry on a bag and breathe the recycled air.
In Minneapolis, we do all the family things, going to Frances’ volleyball game and then eating Chinese takeout around the dining room table. Levi performs a magic show in the living room, dressed in a makeshift cape made from an old Mexican blanket and Mimi’s Harley Davidson black cowboy hat, making his grand entrance to “Eye of the Tiger” and taking a dramatic bow. We eat homemade shortcake and sit around the dining room table for a long time after we’re done eating, chatting about everything and nothing.
I don’t tell anyone, but I’m feeling so deeply sad. It’s strange being here in the house without her, where so many memories and the echo of her laughter seem to linger in the air, vaporous and intermittent, hidden in the shadows, a light that flickers in the corner of my eye. Her car is still parked in the garage, and I use it to meet Dana for a yoga class in Nordeast. I channel Mimi as I zip around in her little red Subaru listening to Fleetwood Mac, driving the very roads she cruised every day clad in her Kate Spade aviator sunglasses and the cashmere hat with the fox fur pompom she bought because I had one just like it, her small hands in gripping the wheel in leather driving gloves.
Mostly though, I see her in her grandchildren, in Kenzie sitting on the floor in her living room, teaching Levi how to tie his shoes. How I wish Mimi could see Levi now, without his two front teeth and reading a chapter book and wearing the new Nike Air Jordans we just bought him at the Rosedale Mall that cost a small fortune and make his feet look huge. She would be thrilled to be at this godforsaken money pit of a trampoline park. She wouldn’t care that it is loud and packed with all these random people and their kids and their screams and their germs. She lived for this kind of thing, for anything that involved spending time with her grandkids and the people she loved.
As I sit here in this crazy massage chair hoping it won’t burst a blood vessel in my leg, the lump in my throat tightening with how much I miss her, I’m just grateful I knew her at all, that I get to be alive and to love her son and her grandson forever — even if it means blowing 20 bucks just to be rattled around in this crappy massage chair.