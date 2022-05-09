“Take it off Airbnb right now,” Ryan bellowed when I told him about a guest who had been especially rude to me. “I don’t want to do it anymore. Screw it.”
I gently reminded my darling protective husband that we have something like 39 upcoming reservations and are completely booked until mid-September so no, we can’t just take down our Airbnb.
Over the last decade, I have really enjoyed hosting guests in our little mother-in-law apartment. I loved the interaction with people, of hooking them up with local knowledge on places and experiences they might not find otherwise and providing them with lodging in the Fryingpan River valley which is pointedly devoid of commercial property of any kind.
Something has shifted, and not in a good way.
When it first started, Airbnb appealed to a very specific type of traveler, a more eccentric breed who was looking for an alternative to tourist traps and attracted to funky properties like ours. Properties that might not be super luxurious or easily accessible, but that are a great value in a desirable location and might offer a different type of experience. People used to knock on our door to introduce themselves and to announce their arrival.
No more.
Like most things, as Airbnb has grown it has become less personal. As investors snatch up as many investment properties as they can with the intention of using them exclusively for vacation rentals and handing the keys off to property management companies, guest behavior has changed, too.
Guests come and go, and we rarely see them or interact with them at all. They don’t message me unless they absolutely have to. When we do cross paths in the driveway they treat us as passersby, making clear their desire to keep interaction to a minimum.
A few weeks ago, I experienced an all-time low when I reached out to a guest who had booked our space during the week in July when we planned to host a family gathering to spread Mimi’s ashes. I wanted to make the space available for immediate family and it also occurred to me that it might be uncomfortable for a guest to be staying in our home during a memorial.
I wrote the guy to explain the situation and to respectfully request that he might consider finding another place to stay so we could accommodate our family. I figured I had nothing to lose and figured he’d understand.
I was wrong.
In his response, he lambasted me for breach of contract, for my lack of professionalism, for not running my business properly and how inconvenient it would be for him to find another place to stay — what, with only four months’ notice.
My heart seemed to crawl up my throat as my elevated pulse reverberated through my entire body, echoing in my ears as I sat poised at my keyboard, trying to figure out how to respond. I wanted to write something like, “I’m so sorry our mother’s sudden and unexpected heart attack was inconvenient for you.” Ultimately, I contacted Airbnb and they were happy to cancel the guest on my behalf without any penalties or “breach of contract” due to an extenuating-circumstances clause.
I don’t know if it’s a post-pandemic phenomenon or what, but I am not alone in having encountered people who are exceptionally rude. Whenever this story comes up, people tell me their own horror stories about guests/clients/customers whose behavior was not only atrocious, but unprecedented, unlike anything they have seen before. I have had several friends tell me they no longer love their jobs the way they once did and are seriously considering a career change that takes them out of the service industry entirely.
Is it merely due to the sheer odds created when more people than ever have flooded into this valley, that your chances of encountering that one bad apple has now multiplied exponentially? Or is it something deeper, more societal, a residual side effect of a virus that has rendered us incapable of basic human decency? Is this a symptom of that isolation, our inability to exhibit even a scintilla of social decorum?
Whatever it is, I try to remember the only way to deal with unreasonable people is to kill them with kindness and to try not to take it personally (as hard as that might be in the midst of our own grief, which feels intensely personal). If there’s one thing our loss reminds us, it’s the memories and the people we care about are the most important. Who cares if this jerk writes me a bad review? Money can come and go, but love always wins.
Ali Margo fully intends to get her financial house in order so she can eventually take her home off Airbnb. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.