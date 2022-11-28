A long time ago, I was traveling in Costa Rica when a mudslide closed the only road between Guanacaste and San Jose, and we’d been stranded overnight on route to the airport in a small hotel in the middle of nowhere, where I met a Spaniard who spent the good part of an hour telling me how he makes his paella.
“First, I take the shrimp — no, no, no wait. First, I take the saffron threads and then — no, no, no, first I rinse the rice,” he prattled on, his accent adding the perfect amount of drama to an already-theatrical display as he waved his arms wildly about, jumped up out of his seat and paced around the room.
I never forgot the passion this man had for a dish that represented who he was and where he was from: about his family, their tradition and the flavors of home. I was still in my early 20s — and a long way from finding my own home — and hadn’t yet learned to cook anything more elaborate than spaghetti and French toast.
It wasn’t until two decades later that I’d finally understand, when we hosted our first Thanksgiving at the A-Frame in 2012. I wasn’t a huge fan of the traditional turkey meal and found a recipe for adobo turkey that appealed to me because I love a good Mexican-flavor profile, and the idea of bringing chiles and whole spices into an otherwise rich and somewhat bland meal sounded good.
We had a ton of turkey leftover and decided to shred and marinate the meat in the leftover adobo gravy to make turkey enchiladas the next day — and invite a bunch of people over to help us enjoy it. We knew from the very first bite we had a winning dish on our hands, partly because this is not something you would ever make in normal life on account of the time and effort involved.
Adobo sauce starts with dried ancho and guajillo peppers that have to be split and deseeded, a task that is challenging because the peppers tend to be an odd shape that aren’t so easy to split and because the seeds are quite noxious. I learned the hard way that it’s important to wear rubber gloves after I went to hot yoga after prepping the sauce and my skin was burning so badly from handling the peppers, I worried my skin might blister and fall off (it did not, and of course I stayed and endured this for the entire 90-minute class).
The next step is to lay the peppers flat in the pan and roast them until they soften and become a deeper shade of red. It is critical that no seeds make it into the pan because when they come into contact with heat, the oils are released into the air and might mace your whole family (another lesson I learned the hard way). The peppers go into a bowl of hot water for 15 minutes to soften. Next, roast whole cinnamon stick, cumin seed and whole allspice in the pan until they are toasted and release a wonderful aroma. The soaked chiles and spices go into the Vitamix with smashed garlic clove, vegetable oil, water, orange juice, oregano and thyme and are blended until smooth.
We rub this concoction all over the turkey, which had been brined for two days in water, sugar and salt with onion, garlic, cilantro, oranges, lemon juice and jalapeños. We reserve one half cup of adobo for the gravy, which we mix with the traditional gravy made from the turkey drippings, flour and water.
To make the enchiladas, I sauté onions, chopped red and poblano pepper, carrots and garlic and then add the leftover turkey in adobo to the pan. I mix the leftover adobo with canned red-enchilada sauce. Fill the bottom of the pan with sauce, then take corn tortillas (I get mine from Tortelleria La Roca in Carbondale) and spoon in some meat mixture and a handful of cheese. Roll tight and place into the pan seam-side down. When the pan is full, top with more adobo/enchilada sauce and finish with shredded cheese. It goes into the oven at 350 degrees until the cheese bubbles and browns around the edges.
I serve it with cilantro-pesto rice (jasmine rice mixed with a blend of oil, cilantro, mint, garlic and pistachio) and black-bean salad with a cumin-maple vinaigrette. What I love about this dish is that it’s a true labor of love. It takes three to four days to make and says everything about our home. A fusion of Thanksgiving and Mexican food, perfect for Basalt where there’s a confluence of more than two mighty rivers but also two languages and two cultures — all wrapped up into a giant pan of warm, flavorful comfort.
