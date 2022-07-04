Happy Independence Day, really?
It’s a little hard to celebrate independence when we have to sit back and watch our rights be stripped away one by one at breakneck speed as the conservative-dominated SCOTUS dismantles our democracy and fast-tracks us all back into the Dark Ages.
I get it, you want to dress up in sexy Daisy Duke cutoffs and red halter tops and cowboy hats adorned with stars and stripes. You want to day drink and flit around town until you’re pleasantly buzzed and sunburned, running into everyone you know. You want to spontaneously drop into various backyard parties where the smell of charred meat and spiked punch waft through the air and red-checkered tablecloths provide the perfect backdrop for a colorful spread of corn on the cob, watermelon salad (I like mine with feta and mint), coleslaw and cherry pie.
It’s fun. I know.
But I have a better idea. Maybe instead of celebrating our so-called independence, we should ask the Brits if they’d consider taking us back. Think about it: We could have universal health care, legal abortion, reasonable gun laws and tea time. We would all become polite, articulate and reserved. Our passports would grant us more international travel privileges and an easier time emigrating to places like Bermuda and New Zealand. We could swap the Kardashians for the Royal Family. We can ditch our baseball hats and Nikes for Burberry plaid and funny little hats.
That’s about as far as my knowledge of the United Kingdom goes, so I’ll just stop there — but the point is I’m in no mood to be celebrating our so-called independence at a time when our states are far from united. I have watched in horror as one state after another banned abortion without exception, as the little color-coded maps on the New York Times website show a country that is deeply divided.
I thought about this a lot yesterday as we drove up the Fryingpan to avoid the Fourth of July crowds. The weight of the world fell away as we ascended into the farthest reaches of the high country — where the pavement ends and there is nothing but wilderness in every direction, where things like a cell signal or internet connectivity are more than 30 miles away. Where dizzying switchbacks climb up steep ravines and the Earth drops away so abruptly and so steeply that it almost feels like you’re in an airplane instead of a car. Where afternoon monsoons ignite seemingly immediate growth across a verdant forest floor and wildflowers explode from the meadows in the best kind of fireworks display.
It’s easy to forget the world’s problems — in typical white-privileged fashion — in the drowsiness of a late afternoon after a perfect day, the sun flickering through the Aspen groves as we make our way home, like something out of a dream or an old home movie. It’s easy to escape reality when you’re surrounded by mountains that stand between you and everything that is wrong in the world. It’s easy to feel like we do live in a protected bubble where we are surrounded by beauty and open space and our quality of life appears to be perfectly intact, at least for now.
But what kind of world will be left to our Levi if we continue down this path of extreme activist conservatism, a world where environmental protections and gun laws are deregulated, but women have no rights over their own bodies? I keep thinking about my Republican friends and wondering if they support this recent flurry of psychotic decisions by those who are far from supreme. Are they concerned that the checks and balances necessary to maintain a healthy democracy have been hamstrung by a divided Congress? Are they worried about what kind of world their children will inherit, especially for their daughters?
Just as we are coming out of the haze of COVID, it feels like we are now battling a whole new kind of disease, one that divides as it spreads, eventually infecting our minds, our bodies and our land with no cure in sight. What exactly is there to celebrate?
While you guys are flanking Aspen’s Main Street waving your American flags, I’ll be up here on the Pan drinking tea and eating crumpets and dreaming of better days.
Ali Margo is about as British as her BMW-manufactured MINI Cooper but loves the idea of wearing fascinators. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.