When I first visited The Aspen Times in 2002, I knew almost immediately that I’d found my home. Housed in its original building on Main Street next to the Hotel Jerome, the building was so old everything felt a bit slanted, like a fun house. The labyrinth of offices was so nonsensical and the ceilings so low and rooms so small it took me several visits to find my way around.
Dottie manned the front desk, greeting everyone with her husky voice and brash humor like she’d been cast for the role. A fat, cross-eyed cat named “Scoop” napped in the outgoing mail bin on her desk, emanating a sound like something between a snore and a purr.
The editorial offices were on the top floor, where roof angles and dormers gave each office the feel of a prep-school dormitory or fraternity house. There were skis and bikes and dogs everywhere; a bong or two stored in a desk drawer alongside a flask of whiskey. All kinds of memorabilia covered the walls, thumb-tacked directly into the flimsy walls. In those days, the editorial department was, for all intents and purposes, a boy’s club. It was Tim and Chad and Mike and BGS, and of course Stew, who could be found at his desk in front of the window overlooking the alley in Birkenstocks with wool socks, his matted dark hair pulled into a low ponytail.
There was plenty of time for banter at the J Bar after the paper finally got sent to the presses, typically right under the wire sometime just before midnight. I’d meet up with all the guys for a beer and a shot, maybe a few puffs from a joint in the alley if it was that kind of a news day, and usually it was. Bil Dunaway was still coming in each day, though I never actually met him. I’d see him out of the corner of my eye, coming and going like an apparition.
What I loved most about The Aspen Times was that it felt truly independent, its staff a bunch of derelicts and mavericks and disrupters, the kind of people who were so smart and odd they didn’t really fit in anywhere else. It was my people. It felt like a family.
I’d go through many editors over the next 18 years, and over time that family feeling dissipated. I knew it was over when the newspaper literally left the building.
I won’t get into the termination of my column in the Times other than to say I did not see it coming and it was not my decision or my desire to stop writing. I had always imagined making it to 20 years, so I could have a big, fancy party to celebrate my retirement and my long tenure: the longest I have ever stuck with anything in my entire life.
Instead of being feted, I was basically fired, my column nixed at the start of COVID like, well, an infectious disease.
It took me almost two years to approach the Aspen Daily News, knowing it was my only option to continue in Aspen as a newspaper columnist. When I finally got the courage to reach out by email, I was met with a response within five minutes from Editor Megan Tackett, who responded with a single word: “YES!”
Megan and I only worked together for just over a year when I learned she was leaving the paper. This was devastating news, as Megan went above and beyond when it came to her courage, for making those difficult decisions in upholding a standard for journalism we feared was all but lost when The Aspen Times sold its soul. I was thrilled to learn Megan received the Colorado Press Association First Amendment Award in 2022 because it validated what I saw in her all along.
Megan got the party I had always dreamed of last Wednesday night: a fancy farewell at Mawa’s Kitchen. There were handcrafted cocktails and an Instagram-worthy charcuterie spread and a three-course dinner of absolute perfection and a few heartfelt speeches that did not spare on expletives. It was loud and raucous and for just a moment I felt like I had come full circle, back to where I started. The room seemed to vibrate with the energy of this combined collective of people who have paid their dues and stuck around. People who, like their outgoing chieftess, have the spirit and the courage to do the right thing.
Megan, you will be missed. Thank you for bringing me and some of my fellow Times’ refugees into the fold of this incredible organization. I promise to do right by you. Long live Aspen’s newspaper of record, and long live its rebellious, independent, progressive spirit.
