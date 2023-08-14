“Hit it!” I called, signaling the driver to accelerate. I lay prone in the water with my feet perched awkwardly on the surfboard, like a turtle on its back, bobbing around and trying not to get water in my mouth as I tried to visualize how in the world I was going to go from this position to standing.
The boat engine roared to life, and I felt a strong tug on the rope. I braced myself to do the 50 things I was instructed to do simultaneously, and the next thing I know it’s like someone has thrown a bucket of water into my face. It takes me a good 5 seconds to realize I’m getting dragged forward on my belly before I finally let go of the rope.
I get dragged around that lake behind my friend’s boat like a dead fish, flopping around helplessly as I try to do this a dozen more times. I finally give up and swim back to the boat, only to watch my friend who is a skier rip it up for what has to be a 10-minute ride like a modern day Gidget.
Wake surfing is all the rage these days, and we are fortunate in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley to have a large body of water within an hour’s drive. Thirteen miles up the Frying Pan, Ruedi is a haven every summer for water lovers to feed their jones and to soften the reality of being landlocked with about 1,000 miles between us and the nearest ocean.
It's quite the scene on the weekends, a veritable boat show of some of the newest and slickest wakesurf boats out there, brand names like Axis, Mastercraft and Heyday with their shiny paint jobs, booming sound systems and elaborately configured racks to hold surfboards and ropes and all the complicated paraphernalia that goes with the sport. These boats look even more brazen out of the water than they do on the lake, like a bodybuilder in full flex, tanned and oiled. These boats are costly — ranging between $80,000 and $200,000 — making the sport of skiing look like cheap.
The key is to have a friend with a boat who likes you enough to invite you for an outing or two. I got to hone my skills earlier this summer — or at least so I thought — on a trip to Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. We were visiting old friends who had just purchased a brand-new boat with the newest wake surf technology and were thrilled to take us out for full days of ripping around on the lake. Here, I got to figure out how to get up. I got to learn what a ballast is, and how by filling it with water, the boat is weighted enough in the back to create a wave. I even dropped the rope a few times and managed to stay in the wave for a few turns.
That’s why I was a little stunned when I had so much trouble getting up on my friend’s boat in my own backyard at Ruedi. Every boat and every board are different, and this was an older boat and board that was a lot bigger than the one I’d used in Idaho. Still, I was so frustrated and upset with myself I wanted to crawl into the back of the boat and cry like a 2-year-old. I lost sleep over this little setback, castigating myself in the darkness of a sleepless night about how lame I am, believing I was somehow not good enough, strong enough or (wait for it) young enough. I took it hard.
In the light of day, most these feelings dissipated. After all, I am a 53-year-old woman and am I so entitled that this is my biggest problem? Fortunately, my friend invited me for a second try the following weekend. I was feeling much more rested and relaxed. Ryan was there with his signature tough love when I didn’t get it the first two tries. Third time’s a charm, because I finally, at long last, stood up. Once I was up, I knew what to do, and it felt amazing.
Even though surfing behind a boat that’s going less than 15 mph isn’t anything like surfing real waves in the ocean — think riding a Peloton bike versus downhill single track — it sure feels the same. You can surf for as long as you want without having to wait in between sets. When you face plant, you don’t have to be pummeled by waves, getting tumbled in the spin cycle so you don’t know which way is up, lungs burning without air.
Behind a boat, you can live out all your surfer girl fantasies, even as a middle-aged mom. Come to think of it, it kind of reminds me of snowboarding.