“Wrong holiday, sweetie,” the neighbor from across the street said when I set my gigantic casserole dish full of kugel on the countertop. Wrapped in tin foil and dense with its contents, it must have weighed close to 10 pounds. “That’s a Hanukkah dish.”
Whatever. I only act Jewish once a year, so it’s not surprising I’d get it wrong, but that’s so not the point.
The food is only part of it, even though it’s true every single component of the Seder meal is significant. Whether you are religious or not, it’s really about ritual, ceremony, and tradition — none of which I was brought up with, and something that, in the wake of Mimi’s death, I am really craving right now.
To gather with the Sadowsky tribe, our dear friends who have hosted us for Passover for 20 years, now feels especially significant at a time when we are lost and in a desperate search for meaning. This is a family of mavericks and free spirits, of hippies and gypsies and ski bums and talent agents, of college chancellors and musicians, entrepreneurs and publishers. Needless to say, Passover with the Sadowskys is a far cry from traditional — between the Folger’s Torah and singing “Come Down Moses” to Dan’s banjo and Levi’s ukulele, (not to mention my kugel), we always make it our own.
To be included in this ritual — sitting around a family table, singing together, reading from the Torah and exposing Levi to traditions that he is by birth entitled to — felt monumental.
This annual gathering means everything to me, especially now with my son to share it with. To see him get excited about reading the four questions (an honor bestowed on the youngest child) and finding the afikomen (a piece of matzo wrapped in a napkin), and to see how our friends have embraced him and us as family, is exactly the medicine we needed as we navigate this new experience of grief.
In the wake of Mimi’s death, I’ve been at a total loss in terms of having any kind of spiritual guidance, rite of passage or ceremony to help me cope with this tragedy. Even my love for words and my ability to use them has fallen short. The English language itself does not feel adequate in the context of death. I keep thinking about terms like “sorry for your loss,” as if Ryan’s mother was merely misplaced and we might find her under the couch or at the bottom of the sock drawer.
But the one I’ve really been struggling with is “passed away.” For some reason this term irritates me. What does that even mean, and why can’t we just say “died?” When you are faced with the reality that this person no longer has physical, tangible presence, a voice you can hear and a hand you can hold and a cackle that is so big and bright it makes you laugh too, it’s just over. There is nothing but a hollow feeling, a bottomless hole, a sense of being untethered, especially for Ryan. The person who gave him life is no longer in this world.
The real bitch of it is, as mere mortals, we all have to face death. Is it so scary that we can’t even say the word? Considering death is an integral part of the human condition, shouldn’t we at least be able to talk about it?
During our writing retreat, one of the participants wrote about how challenging it was for her as a wife and mother, to take time for herself and to go away. She wrote the word “away” in her journal, and then had an epiphany of sorts when she read this word, perhaps for the first time in her life, as “a way.” This felt nothing short of a stroke of genius in the moment, and it really stuck with me.
I thought about this idea within the context of “passed away.” As I have been contemplating these super-fun subjects like the meaning of life and what happens when you die, maybe death is not final but “a way” to “pass” into another dimension. Maybe I’m just scrambling words or reaching for an explanation (the basis for most religions if you think about it), but I found some comfort in this.
Which brings me back to Passover. According to Google (and the Bible, I suppose), the story goes like this: in order to protect their first-born children, the Israelites marked their doors with lamb’s blood, so the angel of death would pass over them. The Israelites were ultimately freed from slavery and wandered the desert for 40 years before making it to the promised land. The name Passover, which is “pesach” in Hebrew commemorates the “passing over.”
So yeah, semantics matter. So do the rituals and the people we share them with — because in the end, the one thing we are left with are the memories.
Ali Margo is going to ski in the rain today only because she wants to drink one last beer at après. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.