“You can put a bow on a pig, but it is what it is,” said Barry as he stood in our small living room dressed in faded Carharrt overalls and a plaid flannel shirt, looming large under the low ceilings.
Barry is the original owner of our little A-frame and had stopped by when he was in town to give me some advice on a renovation I’d been planning. “This house was built from a kit some hippies bought at Sears in 1968,” he said, his tone verging on sardonic. “You can’t do any more than I already have, or she’ll tip on over and fall clear down the hill.”
Ever since we bought the A-frame 10 years ago, I’ve dreamed of renovating it. The A-frame is iconic, a relic of the 1970s ski chalet, and the farthest thing from square — my idea of literally living outside the box.
I imagined creating Instagram and Pinterest accounts to document the transformation as we updated our space with creative, chic design that would warrant a spread in Dwell magazine. They’d write about this outdoorsy, adventurous family of three and two pugs who restored their funky home in a remote Colorado river valley into an eclectic enclave that strikes the amount of modernity but with a nod to the surrounding landscape. They’d use all the trendy terms like “biophilic” and “bespoke” and “curated.” Companies like Smeg, Viking, and Benjamin Moore would give us free stuff and pay us thousands of dollars for sponsored posts.
Instead, the only thing we’ve done since we moved in was tear out the moss green carpet in the living room and replace it with a painted plywood subfloor. When we finished our one-and-only home improvement project, a friend of ours said, “It will look great once you put flooring in.”
I’ve had many friends who are architects and interior designers come by over the years to give us advice. Most of them told us to tear the house down and start over. Others warned us about the can of worms we’d open if we messed with the structure, which made me think of a literal can of worms, crawling out from under the baseboards and infesting the house. I was also warned that we should be prepared to double our budget because everything is always twice as expensive as promised.
We truly believed we might actually do this imaginary renovation someday, maybe after we won the lottery or robbed a bank. Instead, we’ve watched the price of labor and materials rise as our bank account balances dropped. “It costs how much?” became our refrain, our jaws on the floor whenever a contractor spit out those extra zeroes for even the smallest job we deigned to explore. For a decade now, we’ve lived with our ugly old deck railings and fake green granite countertops — and still no floor.
I recently invited a real estate broker friend from Aspen to come over and give me some advice about how to improve our space. She’s flipped over 50 homes and helps clients prepare homes for sale. She has a lot of tricks up her sleeve when it comes to transforming a space, even on a budget. Still, I worried about what she might think of our ramshackle house compared to the types of property she is used to, and what she might think of me.
To my relief, she jumped right in with a long list of ways I could improve the space without spending a dime, starting with clearing out the clutter. She came up with helpful ways to reconfigure the house without having to mess with the structure. She gave me suggestions about where we could spend some money to get a return on investment for the ease of our day-to-day lives (kitchen, bathrooms) and how to better accommodate the needs of our growing son. She gave me a list of affordable materials she’d sourced from big-box stores for everything from flooring and bathroom tile to wall paneling and how to build custom features myself.
I was so inspired that I immediately went to town on Levi’s playroom, filling 10 garbage bags with broken and mismatched toys. We rearranged his shelves and the closet to make room for more toys. We created a quaint little guest space by converting a section of our modular couch into a daybed, adorned with a nice rug and nightstand.
When we hosted 30 friends for Mimi’s brunch, I watched our little home fill with loved ones, the mountains and the river like a moat between us and anything that is wrong in the world. In that moment, I felt surrounded by true beauty, my fake green granite countertops be damned.
A space that’s filled with love — that’s the best design of all.
Ali Margo is at least going to remodel the kitchen. Email your thoughts and tips to alisonmargo@gmail.com.