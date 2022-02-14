I stood and stared down a field of death moguls on Snyder’s, wondering how exactly I planned to navigate this land mine of a torn ACL waiting to happen when the heel piece of my binding snapped off about a third of the way down and I had to walk out of Deep Temerity. The truth is, I was relieved.
When we first moved to Basalt, my accountant — who is supposed to be advising me about my finances but tends to have an opinion about everything — told me, “Don’t move to Basalt or you will never ski ever again.” I have to admit, his words haunted me as I walked out of Deep Temerity on the old Bowl catwalk that day, feeling like a pretty big gaper. The ironic part of the story is that buying a house in Basalt at the bottom of the market in 2012 was the best financial decision we ever made.
He was right about one thing: I don’t get to the mountain as much as I once did. Listen, I was never a day counter or someone who could be bothered with waiting in the gondola line on a powder day. I don’t know the names of all the little short shots on Ajax that locals throw out like they’re speaking in code, as in, “Let’s hit Log Jam to Face to Dumpster Dive to the Nose.”
I was always more of a Bowl rat, rolling up to Highlands at the crack of noon with the miraculous kind of luck that earned me a front-row parking spot and a rope drop as soon as I arrived at the G-Zones gate. I tend to ride the same line every single time, and while I couldn’t tell you its precise location or which number G I’m in — or if there’s some little code name for it — I know this line intimately and think of it like a routine or a dance. On a good day when I’m in the zone and the conditions are just right, it’s as if my board is an extension of my body, my mind as blank as the snow beneath my feet, empty of thought yet sharp and crystal clear; the sound of my breath, the sting of cold air on my cheeks, the soft hues of the valley below are like a cotton candy dreamscape.
It’s true I don’t get up there as much as I used to, but it has less to do with our distance from the mountain and more to do with having a kid. I’ve spent the last five years schussing down West Buttermilk, floating through untracked powder in low-angle trees for weeks after it snows or slashing the double fall lines at the beautifully groomed, wide-open slopes of Snowmass where I can rail deep cutbacks and live out all my surfer-girl fantasies.
It’s true we often roll up to the hill at the crack of 1 o’clock for a two-hour session that is technically one hour on account of the 45 minutes we spend at Elk Camp plying Levi with pizza and hot chocolate while we get a quick one-beer buzz on an empty stomach. (What, don’t most parents do this?).
But the thing is, I love it. It’s part vacay, part family time and part sharing the ski-bum lifestyle with our kid. Maybe you’ve seen my posts on Instagram that document these excursions in excruciating detail? (ICYMI: @aspenprincess)
The realization that my skills have gotten a little rusty hit me like a ton of icy moguls when my old pal Dina was in town. Originally from the French Alps, Dina grew up skiing in Chamonix and is one of the most graceful and talented telemark skiers I’d ever seen, her tight dark curls always flying through the air as if trying to keep up with her. Dina was part of the OG Ripper Chicks posse on Ajax — which now that I think about it, never really included me in the first place.
I assumed a decade living in NYC would have slowed her down a bit. And while she has switched to alpine skiing, she dove right back in like a rainbow trout gently released into the gold metal waters.
I wish I could say the same for me.
She was ready to shred, which meant I had to drop into those double blacks that I would normally reserve for the deepest powder day. And man, did I flail. One broken binding and a trip to the chiropractor later, I realized my accountant was right. The only thing that got shredded that day was my ego.
Ali Margo is a freelance writer and blogger who is doing 52 pushups every day this month to celebrate her upcoming 52nd birthday. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.