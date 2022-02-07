When we pulled up to the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club drop-off at Buttermilk last Saturday, Levi clung to my leg and buried his face in my side, the big, fat tears freezing halfway down his cheeks, thickening his dark lashes into little icicles.
Putting our kid in AVSC felt like a rite of passage. Not only are we longtime locals, but now we’re local parents. I’d watched these kids for years in their cool blue jackets with the AVSC logos, ripping around Highlands on Saturdays like a swarm of bees, the kinetic energy emanating from them like contrails from a jet plane as they flew down the mountain in a pack.
We put Levi on skis at 13 months, even if it was just one token run on the magic carpet with plastic strap-on skis that kept falling off. But by 5, he was skiing top to bottom at Buttermilk and Snowmass, looking solid on the blue runs and starting to parallel turn.
As I gently extracted him from the death grip on my leg, his adorable instructor turned things around with promises of tree trails and candy, her flushed freckled cheeks and shining eyes reminiscent of a Disney character’s. I did what all mothers must do and gave him one last squeeze before I walked away and hoped for the best.
Ryan and I left our little boy behind and headed to Highlands, which is where all the parents with kids in AVSC at Buttermilk go — you can tell who they are because they have those maniacal smiles plastered to their faces and will likely post about it later ad nauseum on social media.
Throughout the day, I couldn’t help but notice the AVSC kids who looked like they were Levi’s age ripping around Highlands with the same air of confidence I’d always admired.
“Do you think that kid is 6?” I’d ask Ryan. “She looks like she’s about Levi’s size. I wonder if she’s in kindergarten?”
I have friends whose kids hiked the Bowl at Levi’s age. I know one kindergartner who skis double-black-diamond runs on Ajax like a boss. These are the same kids who rode the pump track on their Stryder bikes at 2, who learned how to skateboard/ice skate/snowboard when they could hardly walk. I have one friend whose husband is a mountain guide, and he posts all the outdoor adventures he shares with his young son — from backcountry skiing and rock climbing to mountain biking, and even bivouacking for the night in a tent clipped to the side of a cliff.
“Heart attack every other second,” I said to his mom when I saw her at yoga.
She reassured me that for her family, exposing her young son to these kinds of high-angle expeditions is as normal as a bird teaching its chick to fly. But as I sat at the Merry-Go-Round sipping my beer instead of hiking the Bowl, I couldn’t help but wonder if maybe we weren’t pushing Levi hard enough. At least in the context of being an Aspen Valley kid, was he falling behind his peers?
My refrain has always been, “He has the rest of his life to do that.” But just like I sometimes feel inadequate by comparison to some of my more hardcore Aspen friends, it makes sense I’d feel the same way as a parent. On the other hand, I know from my own experiences working as a ski and snowboard instructor that pushing young kids too hard too soon can cause a regression in ability — or even impenetrable fear.
Maybe these kids who rip are just genetically mapped to be fearless, gifted athletes because their parents are. Maybe Levi will be more like us, not psycho-driven but fun and light hearted, the kid who would enjoy the simple pleasure of a powder day more than winning a competition. While I know this desire to push our kids into the sports we love is genuine, I also wonder if it’s an extension of our compulsive need in this valley to remain competitive, not only to ski 100 days ourselves, but to see to it that our kid does, too. Is it a character-building achievement, an early indicator of athletic potential? Or is it just bragging rights?
I guess all I can hope for is that Levi will learn the lesson that he taught me as a parent: to truly be in the moment. I hope he will learn to appreciate the power of the natural beauty that surrounds us, to let the wilderness instruct his inner teacher, and to quiet the chatter that fills us all with doubt and opens us up to true joy. Whether that joy comes from hiking the Bowl or snaking through one of West Buttermilk’s infamous tree trails, that’s up to Levi.
Ali Margo is an occasional skier who had to hike out of Deep Temerity yesterday when a mogul mash-up snapped the heel piece of her binding off. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.