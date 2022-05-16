The other night I was having drinks with a girlfriend who is in a leadership role at a very important local business. She was hemming and hawing about a project that had been dropped into her lap at the last minute with an unreasonable deadline and limited resources. After putting in 10- to 15-hour days for over a week straight, she got the job done but refused to take the credit for what she had accomplished, demurring instead to her rock star staff who helped her.
I call B.S.
“There are four things women should always do in business that they rarely do,” I told her, using two hands to hold a goblet-sized margarita I worried might soon put me in the hurt locker.
Granted, as a desperate housewife of Basalt it’s not like I’ve been courted to give Ted talks or make podcast appearances to discuss my business acumen, but at this stage in my life I’ve stepped into a place where I’ve learned not to let people step on my toes. The fact is, even in our lovely valley, women in business still have to fight that much harder to get the credit, the wages, and the respect they deserve.
In order to be a successful chick and do all the things, here’s what I recommend:
Never apologize.
How many emails have you started with, “I’m so sorry I’m just now getting back to you,” or “I’m so sorry this took so long.” Ladies! This is not the hook, but the sinker. Have you ever noticed men very rarely apologize? I’m not saying they don’t take responsibility when they make a mistake or don’t own up to miscalculations or errors. What I am saying is they don’t apologize when an apology isn’t warranted.
When your opener is “I’m so sorry,” all you’re doing is calling attention to whatever mistake you made that probably isn’t even that relevant in the first place. Believe me, I catch myself doing this all the time, only to put on the mental brakes and back up with the help of the trusty delete button. I always ask myself, “Is there really something to feel sorry about?” I always think of my hot English teacher from high school, Mr. Payton, who used to say, “You are not sorry. Sorrow is a deep and powerful emotion.” He had these heavy-lidded blue eyes and a curtain of shaggy, soft brown hair, his face punctuated with big, puffy lips that seemed to accentuate his every word. What was I talking about again? Oh yeah, don’t apologize unless your regrets are deep, just like the bottomlessness of Mr. P’s sky blue eyes.
Don’t make excuses.
So what if your phone died, you were caught in traffic, or your kid had to go to the doctor because he sprouted a mystery rash? No one cares. If you are late on a deadline, don’t explain why you are late, just explain when the project will be finished. If you are invoicing a client and it came to a little more than you expected, don’t feel the need to defend yourself before someone has picked a fight. If someone asks you a question that warrants an explanation, that’s one thing. But don’t diminish your performance and for crying out loud, don’t over share. If you are good at what you do, no one needs to know if the dog ate your homework. It’s more about the dog who ate the other dog in this dog-eat-dog world. Baby, it’s all about the bottom line.
Learn to accept praise.
Humility is great if you are an Oscar winner or an Olympic medalist or a brain surgeon. But if you don’t have any real reason to keep your big ego in check, then don’t. Women deflect praise all the time and I have no idea why. “I couldn’t do it without my team,” or “It was nothing, really.” I don’t know where this comes from, I just know it can’t hurt to acknowledge a job well done, especially when you know you killed it. You earned it, so accept it. Accepting praise doesn’t mean you have a big head, but it might lead to a big pay day. Confidence is sexy. Four little words: Just say thank you.
Ask for what you want.
Don’t just ask for you want, ask for what you deserve. Whether that’s a higher wage, a promotion, a raise, or simply not wanting to schedule a meeting during your favorite yoga class, just say it. You don’t have to give excuses (i.e. no need to actually mention the yoga class), and please don’t preface it with an apology. Maybe they say no. But more often than not, you’ll get exactly what you deserve, especially when you are the one who defines exactly what your value is.
Ali Margo is not sure where all this is coming from. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.