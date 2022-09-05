I sit in the audience at the Latinx House’s Raizado Festival in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Jerome and listen to a panel on “Biases in the Latinx community,” feeling a little out of place, aware of my bright blond hair and pink sunburned skin — a feeling that, while wholly unfamiliar, is also precisely the point. As the audience snaps, I also feel old. More than once I have to Google pop-culture references I don’t know. This is clearly a hip crowd, and they’re passionate, too, bobbing their heads in agreement and bellowing out the occasional uninhibited hollers and cheers.
I have written a lot about the Latino community in our valley, and the more I learn, the more invested I become because the Latino community is my community. My son’s school is more than 65% Latino and totally bilingual, with all subjects taught equally in both languages. The kids in his class who are fluent in both languages are typically native Spanish speakers. It’s the English speakers who need to catch up.
Not only does this level the playing field for all students and have a wide variety of benefits in terms of social, intellectual and verbal development, it teaches our kids one of the most effective ways to communicate: to literally speak the same language.
While I am far from fluent in Spanish, my proficiency has allowed me to experience a true connection with Spanish speakers, from Levi’s teachers and Ryan’s coworkers to the cashier at City Market and my Costa Rican sister-in-law (or “cuñis” a term of endearment that’s short for cuñada) and her family.
Levi’s school has inspired me to speak Spanish whenever I can, not only to practice my skills, but as a display of respect. I know my Spanish is far from perfect — I can only speak in present tense, and my vocabulary and idiomatic knowledge is limited. (I imagine I sound something like “I go, work, to write, because I am writer, for magazines and newspapers, and I like this job very much.”)
But it is enough. And I can see, from the way people’s expressions change and their faces open and eyes brighten like a sun as it emerges from a cloud, that it means something. It matters.
I think about this as I sit alone toward the back at the end of my row with my media lanyard around my neck and thumb-type notes into my phone as author Christopher Rivas reads from his upcoming book, “Brown Enough,” with disarming charm and humor. He speaks frankly about the need for Latinos and Latinas to do their own storytelling and to become “cultural gatekeepers” in a society where their own history has been omitted. He says, “If you learn not to see yourself in what you’re reading, then you’re invisible.” The panel talks about the spread of white supremacy in America (hard words to hear, right?) and how it feels as if our government works against them and not for them. As I take notes, I write down words like displace, marginalize and segmentize.
The Raizado Festival took place at the Aspen Meadows and Hotel Jerome last week to bring together Latino and Latina thought leaders for discussion, networking, art exhibitions, live music, food and film screenings. “Aspen is considered a place and space where the greatest leaders convene. The Latinx community is now taking our place among other leaders,” said Monica Ramirez, Latinx co-founder.
The panel talks about ways to tell their stories, to come out of the shadows, to lead future generations, to take a seat at the table in civics and other leadership roles and to empower their communities. They talk about the challenges within their own geographically vast and culturally diverse umbrella of Latinx, which spans the globe from the Caribbean to all of the Americas. They talk about the multitude of those racial and cultural identities, about their native populations and the many different languages spoken. They talk about how American-born Latinos and Latinas often feel shamed for not speaking fluent Spanish.
I take in the opulence of the Hotel Jerome — with its gilded ceilings and wainscoted walls and elaborate chandeliers — as I sip my $8 latte with almond pumpkin-seed milk and think about the many world leaders, progressive thinkers and other VIPs who have gathered in this room. Raizado means “rooted,” and with this inaugural event and plans to make an annual return for many years to come, I could not be happier to welcome this incredible community to our hometown and to add this colorful festival to our summer events calendar. My ears and heart are open. I hope you know I am indeed speaking your language.
For more information visit www.latixhouse.org