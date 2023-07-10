I tried on a grossly overpriced peasant dress at the Basalt Sunday Market a few weeks ago, one of those white numbers with an elastic bodice and ruffle hem that ties around your neck.
“I’ll give it a think,” I told the vendor politely as I pulled it over my head and handed it back to her. She immediately offered to sell it to me for almost half of what she was asking, but I pursed my lips to let her know that was still too much and moved on.
Still, I was in the mood to buy something local or handmade as I meandered around Basalt’s new river park. I tasted honey from Paonia and sampled lavender essential oil and got a free chair massage. It was the first time I’d experienced this sprawling grassy park on the river and everything sparkly and new, like a pair of shoes when they first come out of the box or the smell of a new car. The sun reflected off the water with the silhouette of the foothills visible in the background, the park situated in such a way that it blocks out the highway and the surrounding hustle and bustle just enough that you can truly take in the beauty of the town’s epic riverfront.
If I were visiting this town for the first time, I thought, I would be completely captivated and charmed. After years of false starts and controversy it was finally happening. It felt a little magical.
That’s why I was a little surprised when a post appeared on the Basalt community page on Facebook complaining about the fake rock being used to construct the band shell followed by an endless thread of negative comments. Everyone chimed in with their criticism of the Styrofoam rock façade, going so far as to say it reflected the town itself, fake and inauthentic. I normally avoid senseless debates like these, not wanting to go down the rabbit hole, but wrote, “I appreciate the fact that we have a band shell where we can enjoy live music by the river.” Why focus on the negative?
It seems all people want to do is complain these days, whether posting negative comments on Facebook, writing bad reviews or getting a little road rage, all of which allow for a curtain of anonymity.
This river park is years in the making, and while it might not be perfect, I’m just happy a decent-sized slice of the riverfront was preserved for public open space and is being finished in a deliberate way. A band shell was something I was in favor of from the start, knowing it would bring vitality and traffic to downtown Basalt, not to mention live music in a beautiful setting. The fact that all these people chose to focus on one small detail and ripped it to shreds rather than focus on the bigger picture is sad.
Why do we always focus on what’s wrong rather than broaden the scope to the bigger picture, of all that is right and beautiful in this world? The negativity is disconcerting, especially when we live in such a beautiful place, though I do think a lot of us who have lived here for decades sense this shift from small-town friendly to something that is bigger, less intimate, maybe even a little scary. Hell, maybe it’s just change itself people don’t like, even when our town is spending millions of dollars to try to make things better.
It made me wonder, why are people so unhappy, and why am I so happy? Is it wrong or presumptuous or even arrogant to feel happy? Like, is it even a good idea to talk about how happy I am? Am I going to jinx it by running around talking about how good things are? Worse, is happiness something so fleeting that it means something bad is going to happen soon?
Here’s the thing. I do think happiness is contagious, and so I am making a point to be kind whenever I can, to offer a compliment or a smile or to take a moment to appreciate how sweet life is, whether I’m dancing in the sun on my cousin’s brand new boat as we fly across the lake, or playing our favorite song on full blast in the car with the top down and hearing Levi’s giggles rise like tiny bubbles, leaving a barely detectable trail of joy in our wake.
I for one can’t wait for the first concert at the new band shell this Wednesday night. I can only hope that when the sun is out, and the sky is that achingly deep shade of blue, that no one will be thinking about those stupid rocks and just let the music play.