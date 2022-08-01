“You’re so tan,” a friend at yoga said to me the other day. At my age, I’m not so sure this is a compliment, since it’s sort of foolish to expose my aging skin to so much sun, especially at this elevation.
“Thanks,” I replied. “It’s because I’ve spent my summer at the Basalt pool.”
I mean, it’s not like I earned a golden glow from hours spent running The Four Pass Loop or mountain biking from Prince Creek to the Crown or putting in those big miles on my road bike riding to the top of Independence Pass, like I did once upon a time. I didn’t rock climb Lime Creek or surf the Arkansas or paddleboard against the current up North Star. Instead, I’ve enjoyed a languid summer where time and space has stretched out lazily in front of me like miles on a long road trip, slipping into a mindlessness like that between wakefulness and sleep.
Sure, I work, but I get to make my own schedule and don’t have to commute farther than from the bedroom to my desk chair. Levi is at Camp Chip-a-Tooth, where I don’t have to pick him up until 5:30 — and that’s how he prefers it. If I come any earlier, he gets mad because I’ve interrupted a foosball game. “I got three goalie shots,” he’ll proudly announce as he whips his backpack into the car. “We played one against two, and I was the one and I still won!” Sometimes I feel like he’s a frat boy trapped in a 6-year-old body, mastering bar games and the nuances of dude speak.
With Levi at camp all day, I have time. Time to work, time to go to yoga, time for errands, for housework and maybe even a hike. Who cares if the only hiking I’ve done all summer is on the Ruedi Overlook Trail and Arbaney Kittle? There is something meditative about walking these same steps over and over again. I know these trails so intimately that I begin to notice more subtle things, like how the forest floor exploded in giant, leafy ferns after the last rain, or how the columbines bloomed after the lupine went to seed, or how Mount Sopris looks like something from Kauai, dressed in a wet summer’s verdant green.
I’ve had an odd fascination with flowers ever since Mimi died, and so I’ve been stopping to examine their shapes, settings and colors. I’ll take a picture to capture every detail as it exists in that moment, in that light, in the context of the way I’ve composed the image. Then I’ll go home and try to draw it, which is the strangest of all since I’ve never really drawn much before.
Yet I find myself sitting at the dining room table at night, drawing that day’s flower in my little sketchbook with my new watercolor pencils. When I’m done, I’ll write something. Sometimes it’s a poem, sometimes it’s random thoughts, sometimes it’s more like a journal entry. Whatever it is, I’ve come to think of it as some kind of love language. Maybe it’s a way to connect to Mimi, since it’s a path her absence has led me on. Maybe it’s a way to commune with the simple and profound beauty of nature. Or maybe even with the universe itself.
The thing is, every time I go out on that same trail yet once again, I see something completely new. I have bent down to examine the intricate geometric patterns of a cactus in bloom, marveled at the delicate tendrils of the columbine flower, tried to capture the rich reds of Indian paintbrush, and searched for a hidden meaning in the petroglyph-like markings in the bark of an Aspen tree. Each observation feels like a small revelation, a window into a small but significant reason for our existence in this world.
When I’m not wandering through the forest kneeling by daisies, I’ve been sitting for hours on a chaise lounge by that pool. I watch my son frolic in the way only a young child can, hear his uninhibited giggle rise like bubbles in Champagne. His hair is almost white now, bleached by the summer sun like a halo of innocence that is startlingly beautiful, just like those wildflowers, in its impermanence. I might not be venturing very far out of the 10-mile radius that is my little midvalley life, but I have a profound awareness of how delicious, how indulgent and how miraculous this slower pace of life can be. Our lives can end in an instant. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to miss it. I’m going to stop and smell the damn flowers.
Ali Margo is happy. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.