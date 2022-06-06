At the Basalt pool, you can get two bags of chips for $1.
“I buy big boxes at Walmart so I try to make it fair,” says Matthew, the head lifeguard guy, his mop of strawberry blond shoulder-length hair poking out from under his backwards baseball hat. He is one of these guys who is so ageless he could be anywhere from a weathered-looking 20-something to a youthful 40. He bops around the pool on the balls of his feet, as if dancing to a little jig only he can hear. He’s friendly to everyone and knows all the kids by name even though the pool just opened for the summer last week.
The pool is kind of hard to find, which is only one of the things that makes it awesome. The directions I got when I first moved to town were, “Turn right every time you can turn right.”
It’s tucked into a cozy little downtown neighborhood with awesome views of Basalt Mountain and decent chaise longue chairs. It never gets too crowded (because it’s so hard to find) and is probably one of the only places in the Roaring Fork Valley where the price for entry is accessible to everyone.
When I first moved to Basalt, I panicked about what pool I would frequent after having enjoyed five-star luxury back in the day when The Little Nell didn’t care if you were a guest of the hotel or not. Cute pool attendants dressed in khaki shorts and pique polo shirts would come by at comfortable intervals (deliberately non-invasively) to deliver things like chilled cucumber slices and gourmet Popsicles on cinnamon sticks. Once, they even brought a chrome metal bowl for my delinquent dog, Sebastian, who was also welcomed poolside like any other VIP.
Upon moving to Basalt in June 2012, my first call was to the Roaring Fork Club, obvi.
“Oh hello, I was wondering if you have any young professional rates for new club members?” I asked.
“Absolutely,” the nice lady who answered the phone replied. “For members under 45 we offer a rate of $48,000 initiation fee plus monthly dues.”
It was the first time in my life living among the uber wealthy that my jaw fell open and no words came out. Then I choked on my own saliva, uttered something unintelligible and quickly hung up the phone. For that price, I could build a pool in my own backyard.
The public pool, I soon learned, cost $5 for a day pass back then and was run by adorable teenagers in low-slung baseball hats who sat at a folding table behind a sliding window to check you in. Eventually we graduated to a family pass, which amounts to your name written on an index card that’s kept in a little plastic box in what I’m assuming is alphabetical order. By around July, the kids get too lazy to sort that and just sort of wave you in while they nap with their eyes open.
It’s a vestige of something simple and normal from my own youth: the public pools in the boring little town in suburban Connecticut where I spent my summers — the sound of splashing, kids screaming and the occasional lifeguard whistle. The soundtrack of my childhood.
I’d drift off for a nap on a beach towel spread on the hot concrete, my hair doused with lemon juice or Sun-In, the smell of greasy French fries and steamed hot dogs wafting through the thick, humid summer air. We’d slather San Tropez oil all over ourselves — the kind that came out of a tube in thick gobs of orange goo — and then spend hours sunning ourselves under the hazy skies of southern New England, where getting a decent tan was an impossible dream. Instead, we got zits from clogged pores.
Our little public pool in Basalt is a fraction of the size but has that same feeling of normalcy, the smell of sunscreen wafting through the air, the din of kids playing and the sound of the diving board bouncing lulling you to the edge of sleep before you remember you’re a mother now and should probably not nap in public. Still, there are no tourists, no crowds, no fancy types flaunting their surgically modified, yogalates-toned bodies in embarrassingly revealing clothing and ridiculous looking sunglasses that haven’t started trending here yet. There’s always a place to park and an open set of chairs (no dragging screeching metal across concrete necessary) and, best of all, friends to run into without the effort of having to coordinate a play date.
When it comes to summer in Basalt, I’m ready to dive right in.
Ali Margo is wondering if she’s too old for the cheeky-style suits the kids are wearing these days. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.