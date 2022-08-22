When we returned to the Manhattan Beach parking garage, our two-hour meter had expired and there was a ticket tucked into the windshield wiper.
“Fifty-three bucks?” I groaned, trying to refrain from having a full-blown temper tantrum in front of my kid. It was the last day of our little mother/son beach tour of Southern California, and we were sun kissed, full of sand, and on our way to the airport.
“Siri,” I barked into my phone, sweat beading on my brow with the effort. “How do you turn off the hazard lights in a Tesla Model 300?”
It’s true: Renting a Tesla was an impulsive and costly decision I rationalized because I assumed the price of gas would be insanely expensive in California (Spoiler alert! It’s the same price as it is here!) But, still: Imagine all the money we would save not having to stop for gas! Imagine how much fun we would have, cruising up and down the California coast in a shiny new Tesla!
“Mommy, the car turns off automatically when we walk away from it, so I’m sure those blinking lights will turn off,” Levi suggested. Indeed, he was very observant and helpful on this trip — but my tendency to default to his judgment on more than one occasion was another reminder of why I probably shouldn’t go anywhere without my husband.
What we paid for was hours of mind-bending puzzle solving as we tried to figure out how to do things like turn the car on and off and put it into drive. Never mind the time I’ll never get back trying to get the navigation to talk to me so I didn’t have to also use my phone, which I did actually know how to operate. I did my best to drive in a straight line as I attempted to decipher the complicated touchscreen options, pushing every button on the thing 17 times as I desperately tried to do things like answer my phone, turn on the air conditioning when it was 90 degrees outside, and input the address of our Airbnb.
“Mom, you should just do it later,” Levi chimed in from the comfort of the booster seat I’d paid an additional $116 for, unlike the family who checked in in front of us with their own child seat in tow, airline baggage tags still attached.
Driving with my eyes averted to one side to read the complicated touchscreen was nothing compared to finding charging stations and trying to figure out how to work the charging ports. I got so desperate at one point I paid a guy $20 to help me, which kind of defeats the purpose of not having to buy gas. It was also super fun driving at night when the spot above the steering wheel is eerily dark without an illuminated dashboard and the averting-eyes-to-the-right thing takes on a whole new level of excitement and danger.
When it became obvious that charging the car would take more hours than there are in a day, we had to drive all over kingdom come to find a Tesla Supercharging station, only to discover that even that took 45 minutes. When we arrived at my cousin Todd’s, where a full charge on a regular home plug-in would take 24 hours, it put things into perspective. Let’s just say charging a Tesla each day is like having a baby you have to feed. Whether that means brandishing the boob or finding the right brand of formula, it’s exhausting.
Getting out of a car that is still on and supposedly turns itself off also reminded me of leaving a child unattended, especially when you return from dinner only to find that not only is the car still on, but the AC is running full blast and fogging up the windshield. It’s practically screaming, “Steal me!” as the interior light illuminates the fact that we’re idiots from out of town who don’t know how to operate our rental car.
I’m sure that’s exactly what the parking attendant was thinking, chuckling to herself and shaking her head as she punched the buttons on her hand-held, ticket-writing gadget.
“Unlike most Tesla models, which are primarily operated on the touchscreen monitor, the Tesla model 300 hazard lights button is located above the rearview mirror,” Siri informed me. Note to self: In the future, Siri might be a more reliable source of information than a 6-year-old.
I guess in the end, the $700 I spent saved us the $65,000 fantasy of actually buying one of these things. While there is no price for traveling with my boy and zipping around in a cherry-red sports car, it felt more like translating Chinese while manning a spaceship.
