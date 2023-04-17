A few months ago, we took some friends of ours from out of town to our favorite lunch spot, a backcountry restaurant where we got engaged 13 years ago.
Other than the beautiful setting, nothing was the same. Ownership had changed hands. The menu was entirely different, absent of our favorite dishes we looked forward to when we visited once a year. Rather than the Nepalese dumplings and the open-faced buffalo burger and my favorite quail salad, the new menu was a fancy, multi-course thing with rich, fussy food that was beautifully prepared and tasted great, but ended up costing $400 for four people — for lunch.
One after the another, I’ve seen our favorite local haunts drop like dominoes, and with it, the access we enjoyed as locals to the quality of life that Aspen is famous for, but is now simply out of our price range. Gone are the hookups and the owners we know and love who understood that taking care of local residents is — or was — the secret to running a successful business in Aspen.
Now it’s more about catering to the crowd who can afford to pay the exorbitant prices that will cover the crazy-high rent, and who can blame them?
I spent my first 10 years here mystified by how welcomed I felt by people whose job it was to cater to Aspen’s elite, yet they treated me like the self-proclaimed princess I declared myself to be. It created an atmosphere where things like wealth and social status were rendered meaningless simply because access was granted to everyone, whether you were a billionaire or a ski bum. There were no velvet ropes or bouncers with guest lists, and if there were, there was always someone who knew how to sneak you in through a secret stairway or unlocked back door. It meant you could be dressed to the nines or still in your ski boots and no one seemed to care. I’d even say there were bragging rights to making it to last call without bothering to go home to shower.
Part of being a “local” was knowing about that back-door access, or having a friend who was a bartender, an executive chef, a sommelier or the manager of a five-star hotel. There were always deals to be had and secret places to park. There was always another way in, a comp or a freebie or someone else’s tab. In Aspen, it seemed, people really did know how to spread the wealth. This complete lack of pretention is what endeared me to this place when I landed here in 2002. I always felt like I belonged, even if my bank account only had hundreds of dollars in it and the person buying us all shots flew in on a private jet. If anything, local residents were often granted better access than our so-called “visitors” (why can’t we just call them tourists?) because we had those connections, we knew what was going on the behind-the-scenes and had the inside line. It makes me wonder if, like the “missing middle,” the ever-shrinking middle class, we are witnessing the disappearing local?
After all, those little ways we navigate to survive in a mountain town are slowly disappearing, like the radiant pink and purple hues of the alpenglow as they slip down the mountainside and fade into black. I can’t help but feel like doors once wide open are slowly closing.
The good news is that you can still find some people who have been here for years and the businesses that “get it” and understand that longevity is about serving the people who live and work here. People like CC, whose café is a downtown Basalt institution, manned by everyone in her big, beautiful family. People like Bobbi at the Posh Peacock who will call me personally to let me know that cashmere sweater I’d tried on just for fun is now 50% off. People like Mike at High Tone Auto Body who came through for me in the clutch. People like Robin Humble who has made Free Range a friendly neighborhood restaurant that is also a sophisticated bistro. People like Brandon and Jose at Berthoud Motors who got me into the chariot of my dreams, an all-black Jeep Wrangler 4XE with luxury finishes fit for a mountain princess; we closed the deal with not a handshake, but a hug.
Maybe these folks aren’t up in Aspen, but they are here in this valley, and they are the ones who continue to make it feel like home, like the best place in the world. I guess it’s true that when one door closes, another one opens — this time it just happens to be the door of a shiny, new black Jeep.