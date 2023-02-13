By the time I realized what was happening, it was too late. Levi was falling head first through the door in the floor, followed by a loud clack, clack, clack as his small body half slid, half fell down the attic ladder.
The fact that a trap door in the ceiling with a rickety old attic ladder was the only entrance into the second bedroom was probably a turnoff to most buyers and the reason the house sat on the market for five years. To me, it was just another quirky thing about the 1970s A-frame that I loved. I fell in love with this house the same way I fell in love with Ryan. It’s the little things that sparkle in a certain light, the magic of that intangible quality that makes it entirely unique and wholly special.
I loved this house for its odd angles, the highly irregular layout, the scrub oak trees growing through the deck, and all the ways it was about as far out of the box as you could get.
Levi’s room is one of my favorite things about this house. It faces west and has views of the Fryingpan River and the Seven Castles. It’s tiny, barely bigger than a closet, and putting a full-size bed in there probably wasn’t the best idea, but I selfishly knew there would be times I’d want to sleep in there, too.
Because our house is quite small, we sometimes let Levi sleep with us and use his room for guests, opening the attic ladder so they can get downstairs without having to go through our room. I realize this is as unconventional as the house itself, but I like to think it’s a fun experience for our friends and family who stay here, an anecdote they’ll share when people ask them how their trip to Aspen was. “We stayed in Basalt with Ali and Ryan and they made us sleep in this tiny room you access through a door in the ceiling,” they’d say with a laugh, “but it was the best place we could afford.”
Still, the longer we live here the more the oddness of our house has become a part of us, and us a part of it, the ways in which a house becomes a home. There are also the mysterious and miraculous rhythms of life up the Fryingpan, the way the sun reemerges from behind the ridge in early February, the valley shadow that closes in on us every day at 2 p.m. lifting like a bad mood, the return of sunshine and longer days and the mere suggestion of spring. The big horn sheep come down from the high country and strut across Frying Pan Road, stopping traffic like an encore performance, putting their magnificent spiral horns on full display like the Rockettes showing off their long, elegant legs. Bitter, cold mornings followed by rising late-afternoon temps throw our dirt road into a freeze-thaw cycle that makes navigating its ruts, holes, and puddles into a competitive sport.
We’ve been in this house for over 10 years now, and so its quirks and character have become part of us, an indelible part of our family’s history. There are the slash marks demarcating Levi’s growth scrawled in pencil on the wall by the pantry, the playhouse that was erected in the backyard, the random trinkets that have found their way in between the railroad ties that make up the retaining wall outside our front door, and the graveyard of balls that rolled down our steep lot and got lodged in the tangle of trees somewhere, deflated, dirt covered, and faded.
“Please stop doing that,” I scolded Levi in the mom tone I despise. “I’m trying to make the bed, dude.” I throw the “dude” in to keep things light. “One more jump and that’s it.”
As I pulled a case onto the last pillow, Levi bounced onto the mattress and then right off the end of the bed and into the hole, right through the door in the floor that usually remains latched shut except for when we have guests. It was as if the one thing we were afraid of but never uttered out loud had finally come true, this hazard we had consciously overlooked for so long.
Thank God he was alright, just a few scratches and barely enough blood to warrant a Band-Aid. While he was shaken and sore, he almost immediately began to formulate a narrative of what had just happened, and I knew it was a story he would tell again and again. It was already a memory fused onto his psyche, an event that would remain, that would shape the person he will one day become: A boy who grew up in a triangle house, next to a river, beneath a fortress of red-rock cliffs, in a room with a door in the floor.
Ali Margo is feeling a little in between. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.