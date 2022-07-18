I closed my eyes as she put the needle in my face and wiggled it gently to release the filler just beneath the surface of my skin to reduce the appearance of the nasolabial folds, which sounds dirty but it’s really not. It’s just a little plumping action to smooth out your face so it looks a bit softer, like one of those filters on Instagram.
Except when I woke up the next morning, l looked more like a chipmunk or like maybe I was having some kind of allergic reaction. The swelling was so bad it made my eyes all puffy, so they looked sunken, like button eyes sewn into an old stuffed animal. I felt like a cubist painting, my features distorted as if they had somehow been rearranged on my face.
As I wade into the reality of my 50s, aging is starting to feel like springing multiple leaks. As soon as you plug up one hole, another one sprouts open and your youth starts leaking out.
That’s why I’m such an easy target for the evil empire that is social media marketing, some monster mastermind who hides behind the yellow curtain who shoots laser beams into our brains in the form of advertisements for something we were thinking about that very moment, like total mind-reader-style.
This literally happened to me the other day when I flipped my camera around to take a selfie and wasn’t posing yet and got a god-awful angle on myself under terrible light that seemed to accentuate the whole rooster thing that is currently happening to my neck. Just like that, an ad for neck cream that promised to “reverse the aging process” and “erase fine lines, wrinkles and crepe-like skin,” as if this product had fallen out of the sky just for me. I bought it right then and there.
I didn’t read the fine print that said I was signing up for a monthly subscription.
I didn’t read the fine print that said the $75 price tag was only one of four payment installments.
I didn’t read the fine print that said the jar was only 2 ounces.
When the product arrived, I couldn’t wait to use it. Granted, I was a little shocked by the thimble-sized container it came in and the fact that I had to scoop it out with my pinkie thumbnail, like the way people used to do cocaine in those bad ’80s movies.
I slathered this stuff all over my neck and décolleté per the instructions and examined myself each day, thinking maybe I saw an improvement but realizing it’s impossible to see yourself with any objectivity whatsoever. Lately I’ve been going through this late midlife crisis where I’ve completely regressed to feeling, acting and dressing like a teenager in those cheap clothes you can order online from Aerie and Aéropostale, short skirts and crop tops that are definitely not made for 52-year-old women. I think I look pretty good in these cute outfits when I try them on but wonder what I must look like in the actual glare of daylight from those angles I can’t see so well.
Am I making a complete fool out of myself? I wonder.
I ask Ryan and he always tells me what I want to hear, as do most all my friends, because who is going to say, “Actually, no. That does not look good on you,” now that Mimi is gone?
“I think it looks good, Auntie, and I think it’s your style, and I think you should dress like that when you are 90,” my beloved 18-year-old niece told me today. Then I see a video Ryan took of me doing a front flip off the diving board in my new O’Neill bikini and I literally look like a potato in a bathing suit. Not a good look.
Meanwhile, I’m lying in bed one night and there’s this odd smell. I can’t figure out what it is, but it’s not good. The next morning, I still smell it, like rotten fish or garbage that was left out in the sun. That’s when I realize it’s the darn neck cream and wonder what exactly the magic ingredient “sub-d plasma” actually is.
I’m walking around smelling like plasma with a swollen face trotting around in a mini skirt and platform flip-flops (I have once heard them referred to as “stripper slippers”), throwing flips off the diving board baring a midriff that is so round it’s probably the same width on all sides and it hits me — age might be a state of mind but gravity is definitely out to get me.
Ali Margo is for sure going to start doing more sit-ups. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.