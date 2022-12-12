I knocked on the door again, harder this time, but Kenzie refused to come out. She had locked herself in the dressing room at Nordstrom’s where we were hoping to find her the perfect flower girl dress for our wedding.
I had imagined a special day where we’d bond over tulle and silk roses, where she’d twirl and giggle and feel like a little princess in the perfect fancy pink dress that we’d pick out together. Somehow, Mimi and I were so busy shopping our heads off we had forgotten to feed the child, who was only 7 years old at the time and “hangry.” We had to wrangle a manager to come and unlock the door for us. She could have cared less about the dress.
Kenzie is 19 now and flying in today with her boyfriend Will to kick off our holiday season as the first guests in a slew of visiting family. It’s the first time she’s coming on her own. She’s a freshman in college and while I’ll always see her as the little girl whose big brown eyes took up half her face, she’s all grown up now, like looking-hot-in-a-bikini-on-social-media grown up.
The truth is, she’s always been somewhat ageless to me anyway. Even when she was young, we’d have these deep conversations and I’d completely forget she was only 12 and probably didn’t understand my struggles with infertility or my angst over the death of print journalism. At the same time, I could go deep into a debate over Khloe Kardashian’s lips and was more than happy to memorize the lyrics of the latest hit song from Taylor Swift.
Still, she always had a certain wisdom about her that made me forget age altogether. I have always believed that people are one true age their whole lives, like little kids who act like mini-40-year-olds and then people like me whose personality was permanently fused at the age of 15. Let’s just say I always found it easy to relate to her as if we were the same age and not a generation apart.
Granted, some of that might be attributed to my late midlife crisis and the impetus behind my idea for us to get matching tattoos. It might explain why I was giddy when she took me to all the teeny-bopper stores at the Rosedale Mall and I went absolutely bonkers, buying miniskirts and crop tops with reckless abandon, like maybe covering up a little more was not something that had yet occurred to me.
It’s been nine months since Mimi died, and as I continue to struggle with my grief and with her absence, one thing I’ve noticed is how much our family dynamics have shifted. As the matriarch, she was the sun around which our planets revolved. Despite her petite stature, this was a woman who took up space, who made her presence known, and who moved through the world like a little ball of energy. Everyone gravitated to her.
Once she was gone, it was as if we all sort of fell into one big heap and then had to figure out how to get oriented to a world without her, and also, with each other. One thing I have noticed in these long months following her passing are the ways our relationships with each other have changed. Not only have we grown closer, but we have formed stronger bonds in ways we might not have otherwise.
One of the ways I reconciled my own grief was to promise to love for her, to open my heart and my spirit to the existential and spiritual possibility that her spirit could come through me. I wanted to believe I could emanate that, or somehow let her possess me long enough to feel that connection to her family from another realm. No, I haven’t been eating pot gummies, I really mean it.
This is especially true for her two grandchildren for whom the loss is especially acute, though for completely different reasons. While I could never take Mimi’s place — she was one in a million — I can be there for Kenzie and maybe even in ways I wouldn’t have otherwise. She’s there for me, too, always responding to my texts a lot faster than I would expect of a college freshman who certainly has better things to do.
As the holiday season is upon us, and we begin to reflect on the previous year and look ahead to the next, I think everyone in our family is challenged by the idea of moving on and embracing our futures without her. But as we slowly wade into 2023 and beyond, dipping our toes into the ocean of the future, I am holding tight to this time with my sweet niece. I just hope she won’t lock me out of the dressing room this time.
Ali Margo is feeling very sentimental. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.