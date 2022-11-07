“I’m just hitting a wall,” I told Ryan when I called him early last week to have the conversation a wife has with her husband when she’s feeling overwhelmed. “I’m just sick and tired of carrying the load with all that Levi has going on, and I just, I think I need a break.”
What I didn’t realize at the time was that I was sick and tired — like, literally.
When the little tickle in my throat became a painful cough that felt like tiny razor blades slicing through my chest, I took a home test. Short of sirens and flashing lights, the positive result that appeared in the little window in under 15 minutes confirmed it. I had COVID.
For sure, put me in the camp of people who thought COVID was in my rearview mirror. I threw our little basket of masks in the trash months ago, hopped on a plane and hugged all my neighbors. I got a vaccine whenever one came available to me. I took my vitamin D. I’ve wondered why some people were still wearing masks in public and when that would ever end.
Both Levi and Ryan tested negative, carrying the flag for our family’s heretofore flawless COVID track record. Maybe that’s why, other than allowing me to sleep in a separate room, Ryan refused to let me isolate.
“You go down, we all go down,” he declared. He announced that we are a “three-pack” and that we stick together, no matter what.
This little “all for one and one for all” speech practically moved me to tears. Ryan is loyal in spades. Once, early on in our relationship, he turned to me and said, “I would never let you die before me.” I remember thinking it was a little dramatic for a second date — but also knowing when this man declared his love for me at first sight, he meant it with every ounce of his being.
In addition to working full time (and testing every day), Ryan took over the cooking, cleaning and caregiving. This was a huge relief because this thing took me down hard. Like childbirth, you really can’t imagine what it’s like until you experience it for yourself.
My bones felt leaden and my body wooden, as if the pull of gravity had increased overnight, all my joints had fused and my feet had quadrupled in size. My brain came loose from my skull like an untethered balloon, my eyes like the yolks of an egg. I wore sweatpants and wool socks over my pajamas to cut the chill and slept for two days, encased under blankets and comforters in the fetal position with my arms wedged between my legs for warmth, only waking up in a puddle of drool and snot when my limbs went numb.
I also had a few symptoms I do believe were perhaps a bit unique.
After my second day of excessive sleep and too many hours spent alone in the dark streaming Netflix, I collapsed into a hysterical fit of laughter. At one point, I laughed so hard I could not catch my breath and thought I might die right there on the spot, not from this novel virus but from the uncontrollable fits of laughter my closest friends know me for. I clutched my sides and rolled around on the couch with tears streaming down my face gasping for air, now convinced that this virus had spread to my brain.
I did not lose my sense of taste and smell — but rather had a bad taste in my mouth for everything but pretzels and ice cream. I had no choice but to let go of whatever guilt I felt as the wastebasket next to my bed began to overflow with empty bags of Snyder’s and containers of Ben & Jerry’s, since it was the only thing that made me happy for the few hours a day I was actually awake.
And for some reason, my eyes were so puffy you could hardly see my actual eyeballs, like a stuffed animal with button eyes sewn in too tight. All the hysterical crying and laughing only seemed to worsen this condition. I tried to reduce the swelling by pressing a bag of frozen edamame into my eye sockets, which did nothing but leave big red splotches like I’d gone five rounds in an unfair fight.
The good news is I made a speedy recovery thanks to those four vaccines I had stuck into my veins over the last two years, which do appear to have been effective in preventing serious illness.
If I did trip over my shoelace and accidentally made out with you over Halloween weekend, not to worry; you should be in the clear by now. If I did get you sick, I’m sorry but it wasn’t me. I’m sure we both got it from that guy.
Ali Margo is happily married and would never make out with anyone but her amazing husband. Send your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.