“I’m doing dry January,” one of the moms says as I’m about to hand her a mimosa. “I’ll have some bubbly water, though.”
I wanted to shake her and shout, “For god’s sake I’m all for being healthy, but why now?”
The outdoor mimosa stand was the thing I was by far the most excited about after all the over-the-top preparations I’d made for my son’s sixth dinosaur sledding birthday party. Between the custom dinosaur balloon sculpture, the carefully curated gift bags, the table décor and the gourmet lunch menu I’d agonized over for days, I was ready for a drink. Ryan had set up a table and camping chairs at the end of the driveway for parents to lounge in and relax as their kids catapulted down our steep snow packed road on plastic sleds.
One mom after the other declined my mango-orange mimosas as I did my best not to throw my arms around them and beg them to please — please — catch a nice little buzz with me on this sunny Sunday afternoon. I suppose a 6-year-old’s birthday party might not be the most appropriate place to day drink, but if there was ever a time, it’s now.
It was as if all the anxiety I’d suppressed throughout the pandemic hit me all at once, the night before the party. I was practically levitating with the vibration of my nerves snapping one by one like broken guitar strings as I lay awake and tried to make sense of the risks posed by the stupid variant that felt like a gut-punch in the last mile of a two-year marathon. A million questions, concerns, worries and fears spun through my head on an endless loop as I stared into the darkness.
The truth is, I felt a tremendous responsibility for hosting a gathering at my home during the omicron surge, one that involved young children and their parents. Not to mention my in-laws who, despite having more energy than I do, are still in their mid-70s and plagued with the kinds of health issues that aren’t all that serious — until they are.
“We are all triple-vaxxed,” I thought. “It will be fine.” Except for all my fully vaccinated friends who got sick with this variant anyway. At least they won’t die or end up in the hospital. Except for my friend’s mom, who was hospitalized last week. The kids don’t seem to get sick, so that’s good. But what if someone tests positive? They’d still have to quarantine, and these moms won’t be able to work. Maybe we should ask everyone to take a home test? Except I know like 15 people who got false negatives and I’d just read that the antigen tests aren’t great for detecting the omicron variant.
And around and around we go on the COVID ferris wheel with its rickety cars, frequent stops and precarious perches that leave us hanging, questioning our safety while we try to reassure ourselves that whoever is running this thing has some semblance of knowing what they are doing. It reminds me of getting dumped by a guy and then obsessing about him every single day, going, “I didn’t think about him once yet today — but shoot, I guess I just did!” When are we ever going to get to the point where we don’t have to think about this stupid virus anymore?
When I woke up the next morning, blurry eyed and foggy after only a few hours of sleep, I reminded myself yet again that I can only control my own actions and my immediate environment. I am willing to follow whatever protocols are necessary for public health, and I understand I have a responsibility to the greater good — a concept that is antithetical to the warped view of individual freedom that has plagued us more than the actual plague — but my primary focus is the safety of my immediate family. I can only assume our party guests feel the same way and are making the decisions that are the best for them.
As I sat in my camping chair and enjoyed the hell out of my mimosa, I let the sun warm my face and watched my son and his friends giggle and scream as they careened down this massive hill, admittedly going way too fast. I had to laugh because surely this was considerably more dangerous than this virus for the statistical majority of the population, especially those in the 6-year-old demographic. Still, I can only hope this is what these kids will remember from kindergarten: Not saliva-soaked masks, shots that made them feel sick and teacher’s absences from school, but Levi’s crazy dinosaur sledding party.
The only surge I felt in that moment was one of love and gratitude. And after the requisite number of days passed and no one called to let me know they had become sick, I also felt a huge surge of relief.
Ali Margo is a local freelance writer, pug lover, and intermittent faster. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.