When the package arrived, I pulled the one-piece Obermeyer Katze suit out of the box and wondered if I had accidentally ordered a kid’s size. I could tell just by looking at it that it was at least two sizes too small.
As the promise of spring approaches and we have more time to après before the sun drops behind the ridge, we can ditch our puffy coats and technical Gore Tex shells and go for more fun, fashionable ski attire, culminating with the most outrageous looks reserved for closing day festivities. A few of my friends (albeit the thin, super attractive ones) have been rocking these skin-tight one-piece ski suits (STOPSS), just like the ones that were en vogue in the early aughts, those neoprene-looking things with stripes down the sleeve or leg that look like they are shellacked on. You don’t have room for pockets or layers underneath, so you must wear a fanny pack if you want to be able to carry your phone. Breathing is optional.
When I first saw the Obermeyer Katze suit online, I knew it was the one for me; a flattering cut in black with thick white stripes down the side and a faux fur collar. There was only one problem: the only one they had left was a size 4.
I am so not a size 4, but I bought it thinking it might motivate me to lose a few pounds before my birthday in early March. As the old saying goes, “You do not alter your Vera Wang to fit you, you alter your body to fit Vera Wang.” Same idea.
Yes, I would alter my body to fit into this suit, even if just for a day. The suit would say everything about me that I want to believe to be true as I wade deeper into my fifties. I imagine the social media posts of me in this suit with oversized cat eye sunglasses and white hat with a big fur pompom tossing back a glass of champagne from a delicate flute in the late afternoon sun on the deck at Cloud Nine. Or maybe I’d get a pic of me doing the splits on top of Highland Bowl, left leg forward because it’s my more flexible side, the peaks of the Elk Range splayed out in the background showing off their beauty like glamorous backup dancers decked out in full length sequined dresses.
My plan would be to kick off the month of February with a cleanse to jump start the weeks leading up to my birthday. February would be a month of clean eating, lots of yoga, and a sprint to fabulousness, all so I could squeeze into my new STOPSS.
The moment of truth came when it came time to try it on, which I did first thing in the morning to ensure a low-bloat ratio. The legs weren’t too bad, even though I had to jump up and down a few times to get my rear end all the way in. I was panting slightly and could feel the sweat forming near my brow, so I stopped to catch my breath. Thanks to all that yoga, I somehow managed to contort my arms far enough behind my back to get into the jacket even though it was so snug around the shoulders I would have to remain straight-armed.
Now the real challenge: how to get the thing zipped up. I sort of shoved my belly flesh down which was like trying to stuff a king-sized pillow into a standard size sham, sucked my stomach in and prayed my skin wouldn’t get caught in the zipper. I shut my eyes tight and before I fainted on account of oxygen deprivation, I yanked up on the zipper and … Eureka.
I couldn’t breathe, never mind sit on a chairlift or bend over to fasten my snowboard bindings, but I was in. True, I looked a bit like a tube of toothpaste that is half rolled up with a few lumps and bumps and crinkles but so far, no seams had split open. My short, thick legs looked a bit like drumsticks, round and plump at the top and kind of bony at the ankles. I snapped a few selfies in the mirror just to prove I had done it, and it sort of looked alright when I turned sideways or crossed my legs a bit to minimize the camel toe and rested a hand on one hip. But skiing in this thing? I don’t think so.
The moral of the story: People are always telling me I’m so hard on myself, but the fact of the matter is I look a lot better in my head than I do in reality, so maybe the opposite is true. One thing’s for sure: I am so not a size 4.