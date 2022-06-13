I pull into the parking lot at the Arbaney Kittle trailhead at around 3 o’clock, during the hottest part of the day when the sun bakes the dirt into a fine dust and heat radiates through the still air like the inside of an oven.
Mine is the only car in the parking lot. I’m literally the only person who is dumb enough to do this hike when it’s in the low 90s.
Screw it, I think. I can do this.
I toss logic aside because I am on a mission to do at least three days of cardio this week, and nothing is going to stop me, so help me God. I do it because the other day when I stood in front of my full-length mirror in the midday light, my inner thighs looked dimply and saggy and I’m no longer sure if I can pull off the miniskirt I bought from that teeny-bopper store at the Rosedale Mall on my last trip to Minnesota. I wonder if it’s time for a one-piece bathing suit and one of those coverup wrap things that you tie around your waist that looks like a tablecloth.
I go so far as to order a bathing suit online after clicking on “allow cookies” one too many times and so now the inside of my brain appears on my social media feed like little chunks of the food you can identify when you vomit. I buy this thing even though it’s expensive, and I know I don’t look good in one-pieces because my torso is too short and it’s not like it’s going to cover the dimples on my legs anyway, but this is where I’m at.
And this is why I’m hiking on the hottest day of summer so far, because I’m in a stubborn battle with gravity and time that I can never win but will likely die trying. I do my best to take it easy on the more challenging pitches, so I don’t overheat and am grateful for even the slightest breeze or shade, crisscrossing the trail whenever I see even a sliver of a shadow.
As I drag my sorry butt up this relentlessly steep, rocky, dusty trail, the air so hot and dry it feels like someone is blasting a hair dryer directly into my face, I think about the hundreds if not thousands of times I’ve walked up this thing before, and yet somehow I still haven’t gotten anywhere close to where I think it is I’m going. I can feel my cheeks growing hot like a stovetop burner turned on high and wonder if the cellphone I shoved into my jog bra is too close to my heart and is slowly killing me.
I continue on, hands on my hips, fingers pressing into the doughy, soft flesh around my middle, wondering how it’s possible I still have a muffin top when I’ve been intermittent fasting for eight months now and never eat before 2 o’clock. After trying every diet trend there is, it appears as though the latest craze is to eat nothing at all — and even that isn’t working.
It occurs to me I have spent the last several years of my life doing exactly this, striving for an ideal I can never accomplish, yet I continue to chase after it anyway. This absolutely baffles my husband who thinks I look sexy in a garbage bag.
I’m so parched by the time I finally finish the hike I feel like a reptile, skinny tongue darting through cracked lips desperate for the water I’d left in my car because I didn’t feel like carrying it. My knees hurt and my ears ache because my ear buds trap the moisture in my ear canals like a cork in a wine bottle. I turn on my car and blast the air conditioning to keep my skin from spontaneously combusting and the dashboard says the temp outside is 107 degrees.
I have to laugh, even as the temperature does drop steadily down to 90 as I make my way back to Highway 82, but still. At what point in our lives do we learn to truly love ourselves, to accept who we are and stop trying to change into something we’re not? I’m 52 years old for crying out loud. Why am I still trying to look hot?
It reminds me of a running joke we had at Bikram yoga teacher training; “It’s not hot, you’re hot.” Now the opposite is true. When it comes to chasing these unrealistic ideals, I’d better cool it.
