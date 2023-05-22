We sit in the scorching hot sun in the dusty parking lot at Bullfrog Marina on a stupidly huge pile of stuff we hauled down here for three days on a houseboat in Lake Powell: large coolers packed with beer and food, a quiver of paddleboards, a floating dock, a big yellow canoe, and a bunch of luggage. We have been instructed to wait for these little tractors to help us cart the stuff from the parking lot down the long makeshift metal dock to the houseboat we rented at the marina.
Even in mid-May, the heat is already frighteningly intense. The hot dry air sucks the moisture right out of your body the same way it does the surrounding stark landscape, its intense beauty as in your face as the blinding, inescapable sun. Since 2001, declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of drought have dramatically reshaped Lake Powell’s shoreline. Low lake levels have closed many boat ramp access points and on-lake facilities, drastically altering the landscape at Glen Canyon where Bullfrog Marina is located, according to the National Park Service website.
It's true the ample snowfall this season has resulted in a rapid water-level rise, up to one foot a day and an estimated 71 feet in coming months, which is good news for boat access. But according to The Washington Post, the water level will only increase from 20% to 30%. With no signs of the megadrought ending anytime soon, it’s hardly going to make a dent.
Lake Powell is beautiful, but it’s also odd and sort of ominous, this massive manmade water system in the middle of the desert. It’s the source for the hydropower that provides electricity and water for states in the Colorado River Basin and beyond. You may have read reports that Lake Powell hit a record low in early February at only 22% full, dangerously close to threatening the lake’s ability to generate power.
All of this was in-your-face apparent during our three-night stay on the lake, where snowmelt debris carried by rapidly rising water, wind and the current would float into the little inlet where we’d docked our houseboat and set up camp, creating a thick layer of muck. We combatted the gunk-filled water by wading in with our paddleboard oars to clear it away, joking that we had to “clean up the yard” to be able to swim and enjoy the floating dock we’d dragged all the way from Colorado.
Still, evidence of the drought, so plainly visible when you spend time at Lake Powell, is no laughing matter. As Ryan does his best to navigate this massive houseboat into the more remote reaches of its intricate canyons, I am in awe of the nakedness of this land, its striated red rocks revealing gradient shades of red and brown, layers of color as intricate as a painter’s palate. The cerulean blue sky is so intense and bright it’s almost headache inducing, so beautiful it hurts. The land is bare, absent of life that springs from water. Yet Lake Powell is all water, massive, manmade and strangely out of place.
These issues hit close to home even here in our valley where we collectively exhale every time it snows or rains, hoping the moisture will be enough to carry us through a summer without the high winds and extreme heat that cause wildfires, the burn scars on Basalt Mountain and in Glenwood Canyon an ever-present reminder of the consequences of climate change here in our backyard. When it finally does rain, we worry about mudslides closing Glenwood Canyon, cutting off our main supply route to Denver.
On Mother’s Day morning Levi and I head out with the paddleboards, just the two of us. The water is still and glassy as we float together in the quiet, through this kaleidoscope of earth, water and sky.
“This is so special, doing this with you,” Levi says.
I take a long, slow inhale, feeling a wave of love prick at my eyes, and then try to draw out my exhale, to make this perfect moment last.
Still, I can’t help but wonder what this place will look like when Levi is my age and has kids of his own. Will there be enough water left for him to explore here? Will water still flow from the tap whenever he needs it? Will it still be free, or will it become a commodity like oil or gas that comes at a steep and ever-fluctuating price-per-gallon?
Will he look back on this day as grown man and cherish how idyllic it seemed, back when we foolishly took our water supply for granted? When I look at the silhouette of my beautiful boy, the sun sparkling off the water, my heart is full but also heavy with guilt for what we have done to this planet and the mess we are leaving behind for future generations — a glass that is far from half full.